Holiday High Tea: Where to Sip Among Twinkling Lights and Historic Architecture



These extravagant architectural beauties are worth a visit in any season, but crustless finger sandwiches, scones with Devonshire cream and lemon curd, and an uplifting, aromatic tea make the trip even better. After all, everyone deserves to indulge in a little tradition around the holidays.

Filoli

86 Cañada Rd.

Woodside

Filoli, the 19th century English manor in Woodside, takes the holidays very seriously: Musicians play special engagements, Santa makes a visit, and the property's manicured gardens magically light up. One of their best winter traditions, however, is a holiday high tea—a special version of their year-round tea service where they pull out all the stops. Alongside a special tea blend, guests are served delicate holiday treats with their scones and finger sandwiches.

When the meal is finished, check out the house's Drawing Room, where tea was traditionally presented to honored visitors. High tea is held every Tuesday and some Sundays from 1:30pm to 3pm, between November 26th and December 17th.

Garden Court at the Palace Hotel

2 New Montgomery St.

San Francisco

The Palace's sumptuous Garden Court, with its stained glass dome and Austrian crystal chandeliers, was the hotel's crowning jewel when it opened in 1909. Over the years, it has hosted presidents (Warren G. Harding died in a room upstairs) and starred in movies (1997's The Game). For over a hundred years, it has also been the site of an elegant tea service.

