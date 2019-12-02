Biscuit donuts might be one of the greatest dessert hacks of all time! Grab your favorite refrigerated tube of biscuit dough from the store. Yes, the ones you have to smack against your counter to pop open!
Peppermint Biscuit Donuts
I highly recommend classic Pillsbury Grands! Flakey Layered Biscuit Dough and avoid anything that’s described as “homestyle”. The layered biscuit doughs allow for a smoother donut texture after frying. One thing to keep in mind is that the texture of biscuit donuts are naturally more dense and slightly chewier than your typical homemade donut dough.
Fry up the individual biscuit rounds until they’re golden brown and cooked through. You can also roll out the biscuit dough just slightly and cut out mini donut holes using a small cookie cutter or the tip of a large piping tip. The mini donut holes will cook up in no time.
Decorating donuts also make for an excellent holiday party activity! These biscuit donuts can be fried in advance and kept in an airtight container until ready to glaze and decorate later. Right before you’re about to decorate, whisk together the powdered sugar, peppermint extract, and milk until you have your desired consistency. I prefer a relatively thick glaze to hold up to the holiday sprinkles and candies.
The sprinkles and peppermint candies will keep well on the donuts for a few hours but may have a tendency to melt after about a day… if your donuts last that long!
Makes 8 large donuts
Ingredients:
- 1 tube of biscuit dough
- Canola oil for frying
- 1 ¼ cup powdered sugar
- ½ tsp peppermint extract
- Pinch of salt
- 1-2 tbsp milk
For the topping:
- Crush peppermint candies
- Holiday Sprinkles
Instructions:
- Heat canola oil in a pot to 360 degrees.
- Remove biscuit dough from the tube. If you want to make mini donuts, roll out the biscuit dough and cut out mini donuts with a small round cookie cutter or tip of a large piping tip.
- Fry large donuts for 2-3 minutes on one side, flip and cook the other side for another 2-3 minutes. Small donuts will cook completely in about 2 minutes.
- Remove donuts from oil and place on a wire rack to cool. Donuts should be golden brown and cooked through in the center.
- Whisk together powdered sugar, peppermint extract, salt, and milk. Add a bit more milk or powdered sugar to achieve desired consistency.
- Dip the cooled donuts in the glaze and top with peppermint candies and sprinkles. Allow glaze to harden and enjoy!
