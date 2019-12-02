

I highly recommend classic Pillsbury Grands! Flakey Layered Biscuit Dough and avoid anything that’s described as “homestyle”. The layered biscuit doughs allow for a smoother donut texture after frying. One thing to keep in mind is that the texture of biscuit donuts are naturally more dense and slightly chewier than your typical homemade donut dough.

Fry up the individual biscuit rounds until they’re golden brown and cooked through. You can also roll out the biscuit dough just slightly and cut out mini donut holes using a small cookie cutter or the tip of a large piping tip. The mini donut holes will cook up in no time.

Decorating donuts also make for an excellent holiday party activity! These biscuit donuts can be fried in advance and kept in an airtight container until ready to glaze and decorate later. Right before you’re about to decorate, whisk together the powdered sugar, peppermint extract, and milk until you have your desired consistency. I prefer a relatively thick glaze to hold up to the holiday sprinkles and candies.

The sprinkles and peppermint candies will keep well on the donuts for a few hours but may have a tendency to melt after about a day… if your donuts last that long!

Peppermint Biscuit Donuts

Makes 8 large donuts

Ingredients:

1 tube of biscuit dough

Canola oil for frying

1 ¼ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp peppermint extract

Pinch of salt

1-2 tbsp milk

For the topping:

Crush peppermint candies

Holiday Sprinkles

Instructions: