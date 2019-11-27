Confusion In The Kitchen? Thanksgiving Help Lines Are Just A Call Away



Ocean Spray offers a year-round hotline, answering cranberry questions by phone and over social media. It gets roughly 150 calls a day in the off-season, and approximately 400 each day between Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to a hotline operator named Kristy who said company policy prohibited her from providing her last name.

Eight employees work at her office outside of Charlotte, N.C. She said they mostly answer questions about how to use and then store sauces after opening (she says refrigerate them in an airtight container for up to two weeks). Once, someone asked her if they could stuff a turkey with cranberry sauce before cooking it.

"The answer was no," she said.

And for those on dessert duty, help is just a phone call away.

For five years, Betty Crocker has offered an "Ask Betty" service through which users can submit kitchen questions online and receive expert responses within 48 hours. General Mills spokesperson Jamie Bastian wrote in an email to NPR that the company receives more than triple the number of inquiries between mid-November and Christmas than during the rest of the year.

Questions are usually about cooking and baking tips and substitutions, she said, and not necessarily related to Betty Crocker products or recipes.

"Around Thanksgiving we also see consumers ask panic questions about how to avoid lumpy gravy or how to prevent burnt edges on pumpkin pie," Bastian wrote.

King Arthur Flour, based in Norwich, Vt., operates a Baker's Hotline all year, staffed by over a dozen baker support specialists with varying areas of expertise.

According to Tara Mitchell, a customer experience supervisor who answered baking hotline calls for many years, the line averages 300 to 350 calls a day, and their LiveChat feature receives between 30 and 70 messages per day.

This time of year, she says, the overall call volume is between 10 and 12 calls an hour for each specialist, with conversation lengths averaging out to about three minutes.

Baker support specialist Maggie Perry said most questions fall into one of two categories: pies and dinner rolls. Some of her most memorable calls are from people looking to recreate a treasured recipe a family member used to make.

"Usually that person has passed on and so there's nobody to ask, and those [conversations] can be really uplifting and powerful but also a little bit sad as well," Perry said.

