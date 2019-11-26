Gifts from Our Foodshed: CUESA's Farmers Market Holiday Guide



This holiday season, give the gift of good food while supporting local farmers and food crafters. At CUESA’s farmers markets, you’ll find the makings for wholesome winter feasts, along with unique gifts that nourish the body, the earth, and our local community.

We’ve gathered some ideas for delicious and distinctive stocking stuffers and host gifts, as well as fixings for creating a sustainably sourced goodie basket. These are gifts with real people and stories behind them. At the farmers market, you can meet the makers, learn about their crafts, and know that you’re helping family farmers and small food businesses thrive.

As the days turn cold and rainy, farmers market vendors count on loyal customers like you to help sustain their businesses year-round. In this time of gratitude, we thank you for supporting CUESA and our market community throughout the year. Happy holidays from CUESA!

2019 Farmers Market Holiday Schedule

Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, San Francisco: The Ferry Plaza Farmers Market is OPEN throughout the holidays except Thursday, December 26.

Jack London Square Farmers Market, Oakland: Jack London Square Farmers Market is OPEN throughout the holdiays except Sunday, December 29.

Farmers Market Gift Guide

From award-winning apple cider caramels and handcrafted hot sauce to herbal wellness tinctures and lavender body care products, find these made-with-love gifts from our local farmers and crafters at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market.

Using heirloom apples from their Sebastopol farm, Little Apple Treats has made a name for themselves with their Good Food Award-winning apple cider caramels. Look for seasonal flavors California Candy Cap and Apple Brandy + Walnut. They also offer apple bark, granolas, apple vinegar, and shrubs (perfect for mixers and mocktails). Their Modern Mulling Spice, featuring roses hibiscus, dried apples, and vanilla beans, will add holiday cheer to hot cider and wine. Ferry Plaza, Saturdays.

For holiday snacking, fifth-generation San Joaquin family farm Old Dog Ranch offers bags of raw walnuts, as well as flavors like Mexican Hot Chocolate, Whiskey Spice, and Rosemary. Grab-and-go gift bags with a sampler of their walnut butters and spiced walnuts are also available. Ferry Plaza, Saturdays.

Bringing a contemporary twist to Christmas food traditions, June Taylor sources from local farmers for her distinctive holiday treats, such as mincemeat (traditional or vegetarian), fruit juice and herbal syrups, and citrus peel candies. Her legendary Christmas cake takes a whole year to prepare, with different fruits from local farms preserved each season. Ferry Plaza, Saturdays.

Hidden Star Orchards’ offers apple sauce, apple butter, and pure fruit juice extracts, which provide highly concentrated flavors for sauces, salads dressings, cocktails, and whatever other uses creative cooks can dream up. Ferry Plaza, Saturdays.

Swanton Berry Farm makes a wide variety of low-sugar organic jams using berries grown by union labor on the California coast. Recognized for its commitment to social justice for farmworkers, Swanton is one of the few farms in the country to carry the Food Justice Certified label. Ferry Plaza, Saturdays.

Give the taste of summer with Frog Hollow Farm conserves, featuring the farm’s popular Brentwood-grown organic apricots, nectarines, and peaches. Gift baskets available. Ferry Plaza, Saturdays.

Give a little locally sourced sweetness with Marshall’s Farm’s honeys providing a sampling of local varietals such as Star Thistle, Orange Blossom, Napa Valley Wildflower, and California Sage Honey. Their honey straws make a colorful stocking stuffer. Ferry Plaza, Saturdays.