

The rich and earthy oolong tea flavor running through this cake is infused into the butter. All you do is melt butter and simmer loose tea leaves in the butter to extract all that tea flavor. You can use this same method with any other type of tea for other bakes. Just allow the butter to chill until it resembles the texture of softened butter and then it’s ready to get baking. This cake’s texture and flavor are boosted by buttermilk and brown sugar — the latter also gives the cake a deeply brown color and caramelized flavor that’s not too sweet.

This recipe calls for the cake to be baked in an 8” round cake pan for 45-50 minutes. However, the cake recipe can be baked in a variety of forms. If baking in a loaf pan, bake for 60-70 minutes. If baking in muffin tins for mini cakes, bake for 25-28 minutes.

Always test for doneness using the toothpick test. If the toothpick comes out clean from the center of the cake then it is fully cooked. Once the cake has cooled slightly, dust the cake with a bit of powdered sugar and enjoy with your favorite warm and cozy drink.

Oolong Tea Snack Cake

Makes 1 8” cake

Ingredients:

2 sticks unsalted butter

½ cup loose leaf oolong tea

1 cup brown sugar

3 eggs

½ tsp vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp cloves

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 cup buttermilk

Instructions: