After Nearly Shutting Down, Smoke Berkeley Finds Hope with Spats Partnership



The family-owned eatery became known for its Texas-style barbeque, which Chef Tina Ferguson-Riffe brought with her all the way to the East Bay. Her signature dry rubbed brisket and vinegar-based sauce draw on the variations of barbeque found throughout the state and have amassed a following for its authentic preparation. The restaurant is also one of the few local barbeque spots that smokes all of its meats in-house.

“When I grew up, barbeque was just a special thing that we loved,” said Ferguson-Riffe, who honed her culinary skills in smokehouses in Dallas, Texas and at the Cordon Bleu Culinary Academy in Paris. “I smoked just about anything.” Ferguson-Riffe’s cooking won awards back in the South and built Smoke Berkeley into a community staple — the restaurant even appeared on an episode of KQED’s Check, Please! Bay Area in 2014.

But after operating for almost 8 years out of their San Pablo space, Smoke Berkeley co-owners Ferguson-Riffe and husband Jed Riffe eventually found themselves in a tight spot: they would have to either relocate or close shop. The dilemma began back in late 2017 after the pair received a notice from their building’s management.

“We got a call from the owners saying they were going to tear us down to build what they said was a car wash,” recounted Jed Riffe. “Now they’re building a two-story office building, and we could’ve been on the first floor.”

That launched their years-long search for a new home, which the co-owners found to be an incredibly difficult process, especially for an establishment that uses special equipment like smokers. “Not only were my hands tied behind my back, but they were tied to my feet because of the smoke issue,” said general manager Sean Hagler referring to the City of Berkeley’s outdoor smoking regulations, which apply to restaurants as well.

Smoke Berkeley would need to find a space that was not only affordable but could also manage to ventilate the large amount of fumes emitted from the restaurant’s many industrial smokers. Riffe said finding a suitable location was next to impossible and that the few buildings with potential would cost up to hundreds of thousands just to move in.