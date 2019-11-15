Hella Vegan Eats is Reborn in Oakland as Gay 4 U



Fans of Hella Vegan Eats, a favorite for eaters seeking comfort food in the East Bay, will be happy to know that a new iteration of that restaurant has opened up in Oakland as Gay 4 U. Sofi Espice, formerly known as Silvi Peligras, is running Gay 4 U at Garden House which also hosts Japanese fried chicken and izakaya restaurant Aburaya-Go for weekday lunches. In fact, it was Adachi Hiroyuki of Aburaya who tipped a defeated Espice onto Garden House’s search for a new pop-up after running into them at a restaurant supply store towards the end of Hella Vegan Eats.

Hella Vegan Eats’s three-year run at Classic Cars West came to an end earlier at the end of February when the gallery and bar’s owner, Michael Sarcona, parted ways with Espice and their former business and life partner Tiff Esquivel. "It was such a sweet experience but it was like riding a crazy high and all of a sudden it was a downward spiral of so much grief and tragedy and sadness,” Espice tells me. Beyond closing the restaurant, Espice and Esquivel also lost a close friend to the Ghostship fire, got in a bad car wreck and later on, ended their relationship.

After a successful fundraising campaign that paid out the Hella Vegan Eats staff and continued their lease at a commercial kitchen, Espice began plotting on the next iteration of their food project while popping up at Eli’s, Analog and other spots in the East Bay. Finally in late October, Gay 4 U was born.

“I'm really lucky to have the audience that followed me [from Hella Vegan Eats],” they said. “I definitely want to show my appreciation to them and keep some of the spirit from the food from before but I want to continue to push myself and evolve and keep on going with it.”