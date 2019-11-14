'No Reservations' New Look: But Where's Anthony Bourdain?

Yesterday, the team behind Anthony Bourdain’s award-winning show No Reservations decided to update the branding on their Facebook page — which now does not feature the iconic host and all posts have been deleted except one uploaded around the time the branding was changed featuring a photo of him. (The name was also changed from Anthony Bourdain's No Reservations to simply No Reservations.) For a logo redesign, the blowback from the No Reservations audience online was swift — and scathing.

Bourdain, who died in June 2018, was known for his adventures in global cuisine, and his drive to change perceptions about local foods with his straightforward, honest observations. Thanks to his shows No Reservations and Parts Unknown, his blog and his books, he visited and supported many communities of marginalized people — making him a beloved figure both within the food industry and the wider public imagination. Bourdain’s standing may go some way to explaining the negative fan reaction to the new-look No Reservations.

Comments about the artwork from Facebook users on the show’s Page have termed the redesign “gross,” “nonsensical,” and “a disgrace.” As people have called out, the colors and design don’t remind viewers of Bourdain himself — or even much resemble the show he left behind. Click here to read all of the comments.

The bright colors and the plump font appear to be an antithesis of Anthony Bourdain and his hunger for all of the things he talked about around food: the people, the politics or the culture. Instead, it puts consumption in the forefront with hot dogs, pizzas, generic-looking chocolate chip cookies and more — hardly the international foods Bourdain celebrated so much.