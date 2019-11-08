After the Fire: How to Support Sonoma County Farmers, Restaurants, Wineries and Stores



Two weeks after the Kincade fire sparked in northern Sonoma County, local businesses are taking to social media to welcome visitors back to the area. After week-long closures due to power shutoffs and mandatory evacuation orders, they are eager to let the public know that Sonoma County is open for business. And understandably so: in a region where much of the local economy relies on tourism, the effects of natural disasters like the Kincade fire — now fully contained — can linger and negatively impact businesses for weeks, months, even years to come.

This is the second time in two years that fires have burned in Sonoma County during the bustling harvest season — in October 2017, the Tubbs, Nuns and Pocket fires raged for three weeks. Last year, smoke from the Camp fire in Butte County blanketed the area in November and, in February of this year, floods damaged businesses and homes in Guerneville and Sebastopol.

Fortunately, the local community remains resilient. Just as in October 2017 and in February of this year, the outpouring of support and generosity is again prevalent. Sonoma County will recover from this recent blow and while it does, we will continue to celebrate this beautiful place we’re proud to call home. If you’d like to show local businesses a little extra love in the weeks and months to come, we’ve rounded up a few ideas — click on the hyperlinks for details.

Shop Local

Week-long closures due to power shutoffs and evacuation orders have delivered a blow to local retailers, especially small independently owned stores already struggling to compete with national chains and online megastores. Many businesses have lost critical sales during the normally busy harvest season as threats of fire have kept customers away.

To support Sonoma County stores, consider shopping local this holiday season: For every $100 spent at one of these businesses, $68 stays in the community, according to the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies. Meanwhile, spending $100 at a big-box store contributes only $32 to the local economy, while the rise of online shopping continues to disrupt traditional retail. Visit our shopping page for inspiration, and sign up to our Retail Therapy newsletter.

Support Sonoma County Farmers

Closed farmers markets, evacuations and lost refrigeration due to power outages have devastated small family farms throughout the region over the last two weeks. Many count on weekly markets as a significant source of revenue and thousands of pounds of perfect produce have been reduced to compost.