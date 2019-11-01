Not So Sweet: Nestlé Issues Recall Due To Possible Rubber In Cookie Dough



Nestlé, the maker of cereals, coffee, ice cream and delicious treats, announced some not-to-sweet news: The company is recalling some of its signature ready-to-bake Toll House Cookie Dough products "due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces," according to a company press release.

Nestlé USA says the recall is voluntary and only impacts products distributed throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The 26 recalled products include, bars, tubs and "chubs" — the packages shaped like tubes — and include Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle, Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers, Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough and Monster Munch varieties.

"This recall is limited only to ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295," Nestlé USA said.

The company adds that the four-digit batch code can be found after the "use or freeze by" date and following the number 5753 on the packaging. A full list of impacted batches can be found here.