Having grown up in a Chinese American family, my mother would always make a huge casserole dish of sticky rice to enjoy alongside our turkey. I always longed for the stale bread stuffing everyone else’s family would enjoy, but I have since learned to appreciate the satisfying texture and addictive quality of my family’s sticky rice stuffing.

This sticky rice is cooked in chicken stock but can be cooked in vegetable stock to make it completely vegetarian. Carrots, celery, and onions are cooked in butter for the classic Thanksgiving stuffing flavor base and then mixed with savory mushrooms and hearty torn kale. The vegetables used can be easily swapped out for whatever vegetables you have on hand. Swiss chard, spinach, collard greens, or any other hearty green can be interchanged with kale.

The vegetables are seasoned with a mix of soy sauce, oyster sauce and sriracha for some spice. The spice level is relatively low, so increase sriracha to 2 to 3 tbsp if you prefer your rice to have a little more of a kick.

Once the rice is cooked, you can add the rice to the vegetable mixture and mix until evenly combined. At this point, you can serve the sticky rice stuffing as is, but I highly encourage you to bake the rice in the oven at a high temperature to give the rice a nice crispy texture.

Kale and Mushroom Sticky Rice Stuffing

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups sticky rice or short grain sweet rice

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

3 tbsp butter

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery

4 green onions chopped (separate whites and greens)

1 head of kale chopped

12 oz mushrooms (baby portobello or shiitakes) sliced

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp sriracha

1 tsp salt

1 tsp white pepper

Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions: