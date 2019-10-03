25 Historic Sonoma County Restaurants That Are Still Going Strong

In the restaurant business, it’s saying something to make it through the first year, and rare to last more than ten. But in Sonoma County, there are more than a dozen that have survived well past their 30th year, and a handful which have outlasted generations of diners, stretching back more than a century.

These are well-worn eateries that have a proven formula. Most share a common heritage, built by Italian immigrants to the region, serving hearty family-style meals at approachable prices. It’s not a stretch to say that the farms, timber mills, railroads and vineyards of Sonoma County were built on pasta and meatballs. And maybe a steak or two.

We pay homage to 25 tried and true restaurants that have stood the test of time and are still going strong.

Stormy’s Spirits and Supper, Petaluma (1854)

6650 Bloomfield Road, Petaluma, 795-0127, stormysrestaurant.com

Established as a roadhouse, Stormy’s has hosted generations of West County diners. The restaurant turned into a steakhouse in the early 1970s, and remains a family-style dining destination in Bloomfield.

Washoe House, Petaluma (1859)

2840 Stony Point, Petaluma, 795-4544.

A former stagecoach stop connecting Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Bodega, this historic roadhouse is best known for two things: Dollar bills pinned to the bar ceiling and The Battle of the Washoe House. According to legend, following the 1865 assassination of Abraham Lincoln, a group of Petaluma militia were intent on creating trouble for Southern-leaning Santa Rosans. Their thirst got the best of them, and the group ended up getting drunk instead of rabble-rousing. The Washoe House was sold in 2015 to Petaluma Creamery owner Larry Peter.

Volpi’s Grocery, Petaluma (1925)

124 Washington St., Petaluma, 762-2371.

Though it's operated as a grocery for most of its existence, Volpi’s major claim to fame was as a speakeasy in the 1920s. Locals know that the “secret” bar is still in operation, with a convenient escape door to the alley in case of a raid. Or your ex-wife.

The grocery became a restaurant in 1992, though there’s still an old Italian grocery vibe with well-worn wooden floors and walls lined with Italian tchotchkes, accordions, and candle wax-covered chianti bottles.

Pinky's Pizza, Petaluma (1962)

321 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, 707-763-2510, pinkyspizzaparlor.com.

A hometown classic pizza joint loved by generations of Petalumans.

Union Hotel, Occidental (1891)

3731 Main St., Occidental, 874-3555, unionhoteloccidental.com.

Though there are several newer locations of this classic restaurant, the Occidental restaurant has been around for more than 125 years. What began as the Union Saloon and General Store grew into a family business, with four generations managing the restaurant serving Italian dinners over the years. The bakery and cafe is packed on the weekends, and rightly so, with some of the best pastries around.

Catelli’s, Geyserville (1936)

21047 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 857-7142, mycatellis.com.

Italian immigrants Santi and Virginia Catelli opened Catelli’s “The Rex” in tiny Geyserville as an unpretentious family eatery featuring spaghetti, minestrone and ravioli. The family closed the restaurant in 1986, but it was reopened in Healdsburg, where it stood until 2004.

In 2010, siblings Domenica and Nick Catelli reopened the restaurant at the original Geyserville location, where its been host to a number of celebrities, but remains an approachable family-style restaurant. Their paper-thin layers of lasagna noodles makes Catelli’s version one of the best in the region.

Dinucci's Italian Dinners, Valley Ford (1939)

14485 Hwy. 1, Valley Ford, 876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com.

Though the building dates to 1908, serving train travelers, the current restaurant didn’t open until 1939. Run by Henry and Mabel Dinucci, the restaurant was a welcome stop for hearty family-style Italian dinners. The restaurant was sold to the Wagner family in 1968, but some of Mabel's recipes have stood the test of time, and are still in use today. The historic interior hasn’t changed much, with red and white checkered tablecloths right out of the 1940s.

Negri’s, Occidental (1942)

3700 Bohemian Hwy., Occidental, negrisrestaurant.com.

This family-owned Italian restaurant started as a stopover for train travelers going from San Francisco to Eureka. The restaurant lore is that the original owner, Joe Negri Sr., an Italian immigrant, was once the personal chef of movie legend Rudolph Valentino. After moving to Santa Rosa, he opened Negri’s, which has continued to serve up traditional Italian pasta dinners, many using original recipes from the 1930s, ever since.

Swiss Hotel, Sonoma(1892)

18 W. Spain St., Sonoma, 707-938-3298, swisshotelsonoma.com.

The history of Sonoma is written on the walls of this historic inn, restaurant and bar. An Italian-focused menu reflects the generations oof family ownership.

Depot Hotel, Sonoma (1985)

241 First St. West, Sonoma, 938-2980, depotsonoma.com.

Though it's a bit of a sleeper, the off-square restaurant is located inside a historic 19th-century hotel, and features a hidden pool on the outdoor patio. Owner Michael Ghilarducci and his wife founded a cooking school in1987, and now their son, Antonio is the executive chef.

La Casa, Sonoma (1967)

121 East Spain St., Sonoma, 996-3406, lacasarestaurant.com.

With simple, traditional Mexican food just off the Sonoma Square, La Casa has seen the transformation of this sleepy rural town into the tourist destination it is today. The restaurant was purchased in 2015 by the Sherpa Brothers Group, Nepalese restaurateurs who’ve reinvigorated several of the town’s restaurant spaces. If you go, don’t miss the margaritas.

Mary's Pizza Shack, Various Locations(1959)

maryspizzashack.com.

Though the original Boyes Springs location is gone, Mary Fazio opened her first pizzeria with her family's recipes and her own pots and pans from home. The chain has grown exponentially throughout the Bay Area with 17 locations now in business.

Mac's Deli, Santa Rosa (1952)

630 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-545-3785, macsdeliandcafe.com.

Billing itself as the oldest continuing breakfast and sandwich cafe in Sonoma County, it was originally opened by Mac Nesmon as a New York-style deli. The Soltani family bought the place in 1970 and have been running it since. The Rueben sandwich is a can't miss.

The Villa, Santa Rosa (1976)

3901 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 528-7755, thevillarestaurant.com.

Great views and a popular bar have made this Italian restaurant a destination for generations. The fare is right out of the 1950s, with dishes like Beef Stroganoff, Sole Dore, Veal Picatta and Scaloppine, Shrimp Louie and spaghetti and meatballs, but newer additions like pizza and risotto are also popular.