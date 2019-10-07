Find Both Flavor and Health Benefits With Meen Kulambu



Meen Kulambu is a rustic countryside comfort food enjoyed on the Indian coastline, as well as in Singapore and Malaysia. In different regions, you will find this dish in a variety of forms and under different names, but they will all contain the same core ingredients. This dish, though viewed as a poor man’s staple, is enjoyed by all socio-economic groups as the flavor profile speaks for itself.

First, the fish — seafood is an excellent source of protein, vitamins A and D, minerals, and omega fatty acids that help nourish the bodies of the people who have a very challenging, and in many cases, impoverished lifestyle. In this recipe, Indian King Fish, pomfret, red snapper, salmon, cleaned whole sardines, etc. all would work, but avoid using tuna steaks.

Next, there are spices and herbs that help elevate the dish in both health benefits and flavor. Tamarind has beneficial effects in decreasing inflammation and is a natural analgesic. Turmeric, with its bright yellow/orangish hue, is loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and glucose-lowering properties. Lastly, black pepper, fenugreek, and garlic share natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The delicate use of sweet and sour with spicy ingredients in this dish lends just the right balance to delight the taste buds. As my mother before me, I use tamarind, turmeric, black pepper, fenugreek, and garlic to the dish along with fresh, tangy tomatoes to allow the flavors of different ingredients to intermingle and complement one another.

Note: Tamarind concentrate, fresh curry leaves, Turmeric, and Fenugreek seeds are readily available in local Indian markets like Cash and Carry and Patel Brothers. The spices are also available at Whole Foods Market.

Meen Kulambu

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

1 pound of cleaned fish steaks

1 large red onion, diced (white onion can be substituted)

2 cups of crushed tomatoes or 2 cups of tomato sauce

1 head of peeled garlic (slit each clove in half )

1 tsp of Kashmiri or conventional chili powder

2 tsp of ground organic turmeric

1 tsp of ground black pepper

2 tbsp of tamarind concentrate dissolved in 1 cup of hot water

1 tsp of dried fenugreek seeds

½ tsp of black mustard seeds

2 sprigs of curry leaves

1½ tbsp of sesame oil

1 cup of fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions: