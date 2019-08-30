Secret Sebastopol Diner is a Culinary Gem



by Heather Irwin

Hidden in the suburban camouflage of northwest Sebastopol is a blip of a restaurant you’ve probably never noticed. Perched on a concrete jetty at the intersection of Highway 116 and Covert Lane in the Fiesta Market Center is Fandee’s Restaurant. You may have missed it behind the bank ATM and jigsaw puzzle of parking spots.

There’s limited signage other than a very necessary placard reading “Main Entrance” next to the front door. Clearly, I’m not the first person to pull on a service door or walk all the way around the building looking for a way into Fandee’s.

Put on your culinary pith helmet and find a path, because this not-especially-noticable diner is a rare find. A longtime favorite of locals, this neighborhood diner has always been good, but a recent menu overhaul has grabbed the attention of diners who insisted I check it out again.

With prices between $7 and $24 (the sweet spot is around $13) Fandee’s isn’t trying to be a palace of haute cuisine. It’s creative comfort food that doesn’t have to be as good as it is. Fandee’s is about scratch-made cabernet sauces and tiramisu, salmon roulade with lentils in a creamy pan sauce and juicy fried chicken with hand-cut Kennebec fries.

Owner Tarek Alrehani, 33, is as subdued as his restaurant. A native of Jordan, the soft-spoken cook came to California to work at his uncles’ diner, Adel’s at age 17. Learning the ropes of all-day dining, from pancakes to steak dinners, he set out on his own when the former Farmhouse diner (not to be confused with the Farmhouse Inn) closed in 2013.