A Northern California Wine Bootcamp Adventure: From Healdsburg to Boonville



I was fortunate enough to sample the house’s legendary 2008 Cristal at an event during the fall, so there was no way to go but down sparkling wine tasting-wise for me (and the bubbly at Roederer was really quite impressive).

However, the experience was one of the most enjoyable and informative of the trip, just like the day before at Mauritson. The sparkling wine house’s Strasbourg-born winemaker Arnaud Weyrich showed us the winemaking process from start to finish, a system that John had no idea about and many avid wine drinkers only know about vaguely.

Weyrich’s delightful sparkling wine lesson for us also got John to ask more questions, something that he felt much comfortable doing at the rest of the wineries from this point. And the big takeaway from our tasting: indeed, sparkling wine improves in magnums. I never knew why before walking around Roederer.

3 wines to try: Brut, Bruit 2011 L’Ermitage, Extra Dry



Lula Cellars

2800 Guntly Rd.

Philo, CA 95466

The last tasting room on 128’s “deep end” before Navarro’s redwoods wasn’t really a tasting. My girlfriend Meg joined the Lulu Cellars wine club last summer because she loved the dog-friendly atmosphere. Yes, this is the place to take our four-legged friends, but it’s also a fan favorite for the regular Pinot Noirs. John and I enjoyed those but the meager Chardonnay and Rosé of Pinot Noir struggled.

3 wines to try: 2016 Pinot Noir, 2016 Costa Pinot Noir, 2015 Peterson Pinot Noir



Domaine Anderson

920 CA-128, Philo

Philo, CA 95466

Roederer’s still wine sibling Domaine Anderson also opened its doors and barrels graciously for us. The relatively newly hired winemaker Darren Low is on a quest to correct the direction of an estate with deep assets that so far hasn’t fulfilled its vision. John got the barrel tasting experience here, something that he has maybe done once or twice before, but certainly never in as much detail as Low provided.

The barrel visit and gazing at the biodynamic, organic vineyards nestled to the hills on the side of the winery with Low describing his growing techniques was easily a trip highlight...and made us feel like we had just taken a few classes at UC Davis’ winemaking school.

It really was compelling to hear Low’s creativity, knowledge and sheer desire to succeed. The tasting also showed how the past wines were merely good and won’t improve with age. However, those in barrel had all the structure and developing nuance of turning this winery into a powerhouse.

3 wines to try: 2014 Dach Pinot Noir, 2014 Pinoli Pinot Noir, 2015 Walraven Chardonnay



Witching Stick Wines

8627 CA-128

Philo, CA 95466

One of the region’s newer wineries, Witching Stick Wines, is pretty much exactly what you expect in the Anderson Valley: friendly dogs milling about, winemaker/owner Van Williamson presiding over the tastings and cracking jokes and zero pretension. The longtime Edmeades Winery winemaker is now making the best wine in the Anderson Valley on his own, per my opinion after two recent visits across a wide range of grape varietals, along with beautiful Pinot Noir.

3 wines to try: 2016 Gewurztraminer, 2015 Perli Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2015 Fashauer Vineyard Zinfandel Dessert



Baxter Winery Tasting Room

8660 CA-128

Philo, CA 95466

I’m not sure what’s happening with Baxter’s 2014 and 2015 vintages. The all-Pinot Noir lineup was collectively mediocre for both of us with some of the wines, dare I say, given the dreaded “boring” label. This is a huge bummer for me as Baxter was previously the standout Pinot Noir producer of the region for me during my first few visits.

Sadly, my summer 2018 visit and now fall 2018 visit proved that the wines have lost some polish and character. Then again, this is wine, an agricultural product — so maybe it’s just the vintage? I hope so and knowing Baxter’s past track record, I certainly think so.

2 wines to try: 2015 Weir Yorkville Highlands Pinot Noir, 2014 Valenti Mendocino Ridge Pinot Noir



Drew Family Cellars Tasting Room

9000 CA-128

Philo, CA 95466

Located in the luxurious Madrones hotel-tasting rooms-pizza restaurant complex, Jason and Molly Drew’s tasting room is on every Anderson Valley must-try list for good reason. Drew’s Albariño, Pinot Noir and Syrah are brilliant expressions of wind and fog-beaten Mendocino County ridges.

It’s a rather sleepy tasting setting and John’s palate didn’t love the very cold weather leaner style of Pinot Noir and Syrah, but it’s a wholly unique style of wine that speaks deeply of where Jason Drew sources his fruit. The reds are polarizing (not a bad thing necessarily), but the Albariño is consistently a universally praised favorite.

3 wines to try: 2017 Albariño, 2015 Perli Vineyard Mendocino Ridge Syrah, 2016 The Fog-Eater Anderson Valley Pinot Noir



Smith Story Wine Cellars Tasting Room

9000 CA-128

Philo, CA 95466

By this point, I had to rally John’s spirits after two straight misses in his tasting book. I was bummed that Smith Story’s beloved Goldendoodle Lord Sandwich wasn’t on hand to welcome John when we visited this other tasting room in the Madrones, but, dog or no dog, Smith Story is always one of the best fun to quality wine ratio destinations in the Anderson Valley — and for miles beyond.

The six-year old winery offers a wide variety of Sonoma County and Anderson Valley wines, so it’s also one of the region’s more comprehensive tastings like Witching Stick. Husband-and-wife team Eric Story and Alison Smith-Story also craft a Pinot Noir rosé and Riesling from Germany, which is the only actual German wine “made” by Californians that I’m aware of.

3 wines to try: 2016 Rheingau Riesling, 2015 Nash Mill Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 2015 Pickberry Vineyard Sonoma Mountain Merlot

