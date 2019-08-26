Dog-Friendly Bars, Restaurants And More Near You
Last year, Bay Curious asked, "Are There Really More Dogs Than Children in S.F.?" The answer was yes!
Despite that, it seemed to me and some of my colleagues that there weren't as many dog-friendly businesses in San Francisco as we thought. So we went to you, the KQED community, to find out where we could eat and drink around the Bay Area without any problems with our dogs in tow.
We asked you to share your favorite dog-friendly bars/restaurants and, after double-checking the recommendations, we compiled a list below that gets four paws up (I consulted with my dog). Some highlights include:
Devil’s Teeth Baking Company
Located a small-ish walk away from Ocean Beach, Devil’s Teeth Baking Company is open 7 days a week from 7am-4pm. The space is pretty small, but they have outside seating for you to enjoy their breakfast sandwiches while your dog (or someone else’s dog) stares you down, hoping for a bite.
I personally always go for The Special Breakfast Sandwich: two eggs, bacon, avocado, pepperjack cheese and lemon-garlic aioli all on a homemade buttermilk biscuit, and I end the meal (I share!) with a warm cinnamon roll the size of my face. Devil’s Teeth has dog treats for your furry friend, but they’ll probably still be drooling for whatever you’re eating. Bonus: $1 beignets every Sunday!
Dad’s Luncheonette
One of the quirkier destinations on the list, you might remember Dad’s Luncheonette from this year’s season Check, Please! Bay Area. Owners Scott Clark (a former three-Michelin star chef de cuisine) and Alexis Lu serve their small but mighty menu of American classics with a Californian twist from a historic train caboose in Half Moon Bay.
Being a caboose, there isn’t much seating inside, but you can enjoy your meal outside. Order a dog burger from the menu—it’s made from the same high-quality ingredients they use in their kitchen to make the human food!
Mersea
Talk about views! Head to Treasure Island for a unique experience at Mersea, Treasure Island's only all-day restaurant. It's built out of shipping containers and a military kitchen, and it has a lovely view of San Francisco on a clear day (it's even kind of cool on a foggy day).
Enjoy the bocce courts, food and view at Mersea with your dog by your side—we'd call that a pretty good time.
Drake’s Dealership
Drake’s Dealership in Oakland has 32 beers on tap and freshly made wood-fired pizzas. But the best part? It has an open-air beer garden where you can hang out with your dogs (as long as they are leashed). If it gets chilly at night, there are fire pits and heating lamps to keep you and your pup warm.
If you love the idea of drinking beer and hanging out with dogs but aren’t too sure about making the trip, just take a peek at their Instagram hashtag #dogsofdrake. Drake's also has enough space if you want to go with a group. And if it's a group of humans or a group of dogs, we'll leave that up to you!
Mutt Lynch Winery
On Mutt Lynch Winery’s website, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat called it “a dog-gone paradise for canines and those who love them.” And, if you love dogs, this place will definitely cater to that interest! While you enjoy the wine, your dogs can enjoy house-made biscuits, maybe even a dog treat flight on an adorable dog-shaped cheeseboard (can you tell they love dogs).
They also regularly hold Yappy Hours where your canine companion can join you in the tasting room for happy hours dedicated to raising funds for local, national and international animal rescue organizations!
San Francisco
- 4505 Burgers & BBQ (SF + Oakland) - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode
- Dynamo Donut + Coffee
- Cultivar
- Eats
- All Good Pizza - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode
- Zazie - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode
- The Ramp
- SOMA Streat Food Park
- Southern Pacific Brewery
- Anchor Public Taps
- Barebottle Brewing Company
- Junior’s
- Harmonic Brewing
- Elixir
- Brass Tacks
- Anina
- Sessions in Presidio - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode
- Outerlands - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode
- Park Chalet
- Thee Parkside
- Devil’s Teeth Baking Company
East Bay
- Mezzo (Berkeley)
- FOB Kitchen (Oakland)
- Mersea (Treasure Island)
- Drake’s Dealership (Oakland)
- Eli's Mile High Club (Oakland)
- Mike Hess Brewing Co (Walnut Creek)
- Calicraft Brewing Co (Walnut Creek)
- Sauced BBQ (Livermore + Walnut Creek)
- Prizefighter (Emeryville)
- Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack (Oakland)
- Telegraph Beer Garden (Oakland)
- Ghost Town Brewing (Oakland)
- Forge (Oakland + Napa + Danville)
- Picante (Berkeley) - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode
- Temescal Brewing (Oakland)
- Stella Nona (Berkeley)
- Old Kan (Oakland)
- Fieldwork Brewing (See all Bay Area locations on their site)
- Hotsy Totsy (Albany)
- Cleophus Quealy Beer Company (San Leandro)
- Ale Industries (Oakland)
- Faction Brewery (Alameda)
- The Rake at Admiral Maltings (Alameda)
- Alameda Island Brewing (Alameda)
- Trappist (Oakland)
- Belcampo Meat Co. (Oakland + Larkspur)
- Amplifier (Oakland)
- Heart and Dagger Saloon (Oakland)
- Novel Brewing Co. (Oakland)
- Federation Brewing (Oakland)
- Kingfish Pub and Cafe (Oakland)
- Grand Lake Kitchen (Oakland) - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode
North Bay
- Hanna Winery (Santa Rosa)
- Amista (Sonoma)
- Mutt Lynch Winery (Marin)
- Baletto Vineyards (Santa Rosa)
- Coast Cafe (Bolinas)
- Bar Bocce (Sausalito)
- The Marshall Store (Marshall)
- Garden Grill (Guernville)
South Bay/Peninsula
- Lazy Dog (Dublin + Concord + Newark)
- Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. (Half Moon Bay)
- Bill’s Cafe (Various South Bay locations)
- 7 Mile House (Brisbane)
- Moss Beach Distillery (Half Moon Bay) - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode
- Rocko’s Ice Cream Tacos (Santa Clara)
- Ketch Joanne (Half Moon Bay)
- Brown Chicken Brown Cow (Campbell)
- Reggae Pot (Los Gatos)
- Ladera Grill (Morgan Hill)
- The Running Shop and Hops (Morgan Hill)
- Bubbles & Brew (Morgan Hill)
- Sam’s Chowder House (Half Moon Bay)
- The Barn (Half Moon Bay)
- Dad’s Luncheonette (Half Moon Bay) - Watch the Check, Please! Bay Area episode