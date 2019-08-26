Dog-Friendly Bars, Restaurants And More Near You

Last year, Bay Curious asked, "Are There Really More Dogs Than Children in S.F.?" The answer was yes!

Despite that, it seemed to me and some of my colleagues that there weren't as many dog-friendly businesses in San Francisco as we thought. So we went to you, the KQED community, to find out where we could eat and drink around the Bay Area without any problems with our dogs in tow.

We asked you to share your favorite dog-friendly bars/restaurants and, after double-checking the recommendations, we compiled a list below that gets four paws up (I consulted with my dog). Some highlights include:

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company