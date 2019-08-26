Dog-Friendly Bars, Restaurants And More Near You
Bay Area Bites

Dog-Friendly Bars, Restaurants And More Near You

Grace Cheung
Two brown French Bulldog dogs eating vanilla ice cream in a cone (Firn/iStock)

Last year, Bay Curious asked, "Are There Really More Dogs Than Children in S.F.?" The answer was yes!

Despite that, it seemed to me and some of my colleagues that there weren't as many dog-friendly businesses in San Francisco as we thought. So we went to you, the KQED community, to find out where we could eat and drink around the Bay Area without any problems with our dogs in tow.

We asked you to share your favorite dog-friendly bars/restaurants and, after double-checking the recommendations, we compiled a list below that gets four paws up (I consulted with my dog). Some highlights include:

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company

Located a small-ish walk away from Ocean Beach, Devil’s Teeth Baking Company is open 7 days a week from 7am-4pm. The space is pretty small, but they have outside seating for you to enjoy their breakfast sandwiches while your dog (or someone else’s dog) stares you down, hoping for a bite.

I personally always go for The Special Breakfast Sandwich: two eggs, bacon, avocado, pepperjack cheese and lemon-garlic aioli all on a homemade buttermilk biscuit, and I end the meal (I share!) with a warm cinnamon roll the size of my face. Devil’s Teeth has dog treats for your furry friend, but they’ll probably still be drooling for whatever you’re eating. Bonus: $1 beignets every Sunday!

Dad’s Luncheonette

One of the quirkier destinations on the list, you might remember Dad’s Luncheonette from this year’s season Check, Please! Bay Area. Owners Scott Clark (a former three-Michelin star chef de cuisine) and Alexis Lu serve their small but mighty menu of American classics with a Californian twist from a historic train caboose in Half Moon Bay.

Being a caboose, there isn’t much seating inside, but you can enjoy your meal outside. Order a dog burger from the menu—it’s made from the same high-quality ingredients they use in their kitchen to make the human food!

Mersea

Talk about views! Head to Treasure Island for a unique experience at Mersea, Treasure Island's only all-day restaurant. It's built out of shipping containers and a military kitchen, and it has a lovely view of San Francisco on a clear day (it's even kind of cool on a foggy day).

Enjoy the bocce courts, food and view at Mersea with your dog by your side—we'd call that a pretty good time.

Drake’s Dealership

Drake’s Dealership in Oakland has 32 beers on tap and freshly made wood-fired pizzas. But the best part? It has an open-air beer garden where you can hang out with your dogs (as long as they are leashed). If it gets chilly at night, there are fire pits and heating lamps to keep you and your pup warm.

If you love the idea of drinking beer and hanging out with dogs but aren’t too sure about making the trip, just take a peek at their Instagram hashtag #dogsofdrake. Drake's also has enough space if you want to go with a group. And if it's a group of humans or a group of dogs, we'll leave that up to you!

Mutt Lynch Winery

On Mutt Lynch Winery’s website, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat called it “a dog-gone paradise for canines and those who love them.” And, if you love dogs, this place will definitely cater to that interest! While you enjoy the wine, your dogs can enjoy house-made biscuits, maybe even a dog treat flight on an adorable dog-shaped cheeseboard (can you tell they love dogs).

They also regularly hold Yappy Hours where your canine companion can join you in the tasting room for happy hours dedicated to raising funds for local, national and international animal rescue organizations!

If you have more recommendations to be added to the list below, just let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!

San Francisco

East Bay

North Bay

South Bay/Peninsula

