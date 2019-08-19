Spicy With A Twist: Nearly 4 Tons Of Pot Found In Jalapeno Shipment

When U.S. officials opened a trailer full of jalapeno peppers last week, they found something a bit more illicit tucked among the spicy chilies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly four tons of weed mixed in with a large shipment of red and green jalapenos at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.

"I am proud of the officers for seizing this significant marijuana load," Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez said in a statement. "Not only did they prevent the drugs from reaching our community, they also prevented millions of dollars of potential profit from making it into the hands of a transnational criminal organization."

The drugs seized were valued at $2.3 million, CBP officials said.