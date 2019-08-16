Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Traci Des Jardins's Meatless Kofta
Celebrity Chefs Recipes

Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Traci Des Jardins's Meatless Kofta

Bay Area Bites

Photos: Vic Chin, Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco, Words & Recipe: Traci Des Jardins

This is a recipe which can be made with plant-based meat (Impossible, Beyond, etc.), ground beef or ground lamb, each with equally delicious results.

This is easy to prep and a very satisfying meal. You could serve them as a snack or as a main course with salad, cucumbers, hummus and pita for a delicious full meal!

Meatless Kofta

Serves 4

Traci Des Jardins's Meatless Kofta
Traci Des Jardins's Meatless Kofta (Vic Chin)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb plant-based meat of your choice
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt
  • 2 shallots, finely minced, about 2 tablespoons
  • 1-2 cloves very fresh garlic, grated on a microplane
  • ½ cup chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons chopped mint
  • 1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin (toasted)
  • 1 ½ teaspoon ground coriander (toasted)
  • ¼ teaspoon allspice
  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Mint leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Place all ingredients into a bowl, mix thoroughly.
  2. Form mixture into slightly flat football-shaped kofta, about the size of a small golf ball.
  3. Grill on a hot grill or in a pan over high heat on all sides until golden brown, about 4-5 minutes.
  4. To serve, spread a dollop of the yogurt sauce on a plate, arrange kofta on top; garnish with torn mint leaves.

Yogurt Sauce:

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup plain Greek style or drained yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons chopped mint
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of espelette pepper or cayenne
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ ground pepper

Instructions:

  1. In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix well. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
Traci Des Jardins holds a plate of her meatless kofta.
Traci Des Jardins holds a plate of her meatless kofta. (Vic Chin)

