Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Traci Des Jardins's Meatless Kofta

Photos: Vic Chin, Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco, Words & Recipe: Traci Des Jardins

This is a recipe which can be made with plant-based meat (Impossible, Beyond, etc.), ground beef or ground lamb, each with equally delicious results.

This is easy to prep and a very satisfying meal. You could serve them as a snack or as a main course with salad, cucumbers, hummus and pita for a delicious full meal!

Meatless Kofta

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 lb plant-based meat of your choice

1 ½ teaspoons salt

2 shallots, finely minced, about 2 tablespoons

1-2 cloves very fresh garlic, grated on a microplane

½ cup chopped parsley

3 tablespoons chopped mint

1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin (toasted)

1 ½ teaspoon ground coriander (toasted)

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Mint leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

Place all ingredients into a bowl, mix thoroughly. Form mixture into slightly flat football-shaped kofta, about the size of a small golf ball. Grill on a hot grill or in a pan over high heat on all sides until golden brown, about 4-5 minutes. To serve, spread a dollop of the yogurt sauce on a plate, arrange kofta on top; garnish with torn mint leaves.

Yogurt Sauce:

Ingredients:

½ cup plain Greek style or drained yogurt

3 tablespoons chopped mint

¼ teaspoon salt

Pinch of espelette pepper or cayenne

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ ground pepper

Instructions: