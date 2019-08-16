Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Traci Des Jardins's Meatless Kofta

More Celebrity Chefs Recipes
Photos: Vic Chin, Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco, Words & Recipe: Traci Des Jardins
This is a recipe which can be made with plant-based meat (Impossible, Beyond, etc.), ground beef or ground lamb, each with equally delicious results.
This is easy to prep and a very satisfying meal. You could serve them as a snack or as a main course with salad, cucumbers, hummus and pita for a delicious full meal!
Meatless Kofta
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lb plant-based meat of your choice
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 2 shallots, finely minced, about 2 tablespoons
- 1-2 cloves very fresh garlic, grated on a microplane
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons chopped mint
- 1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 ½ teaspoon ground cumin (toasted)
- 1 ½ teaspoon ground coriander (toasted)
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Mint leaves, for garnish
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients into a bowl, mix thoroughly.
- Form mixture into slightly flat football-shaped kofta, about the size of a small golf ball.
- Grill on a hot grill or in a pan over high heat on all sides until golden brown, about 4-5 minutes.
- To serve, spread a dollop of the yogurt sauce on a plate, arrange kofta on top; garnish with torn mint leaves.
Yogurt Sauce:
Ingredients:
- ½ cup plain Greek style or drained yogurt
- 3 tablespoons chopped mint
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Pinch of espelette pepper or cayenne
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- ½ ground pepper
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix well. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
