First Taste: Tartine Bakery brings its classic offering to the Inner Sunset

by Sarah Chorey

We can just barely remember the early days of Tartine, when it was but one small corner bakery located in a neighborhood in the midst of transition. It could have gone one of two ways, ripe to become a local favorite or lost among the location's changing times. But then, we all know how that story goes.

Since it opened in 2002, Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt's shop at 18th and Guerrero streets has had a line out the door on the daily, with locals and tourists alike patiently awaiting incomparable morning buns and freshly baked breads. It was the jumping off point for a pastry (and more) empire, with Tartine Manufactory and other spin-off locations now in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and even Seoul, Korea, where three locations include a bakery, coffee shop, and small market.

For some reason, it only took the pair 17 years to open a second bakery here in SF.

Residents of the Inner Sunset are no doubt stoked to be the beneficiaries of Tartine's newest bakery; when the fog gets thick and the Mission feels far away, one needs a delicious croissant and a cup of coffee close to home.