Earlier this year, multiple states passed laws that create strict restrictions on abortions; just this past month, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU sued Missouri over the state’s eight-week abortion ban, which would take effect at on Aug. 28. California protects most abortions, but, like famed filmmaker Ava Duvernay said, “It’s Alabama and abortion today. It’s you and your rights tomorrow. Your silence will not save you. So speak up.” group of women in the Bay Area food and beverage industries decided to speak up by asking you to dine out.

Christa Chase, Emily Hayward and Zeina Razek formed the Bay Area Fight for Abortion Rights (BAFAR) earlier this year, to “unite in solidarity with communities across the country to protect and fight for abortion rights.”