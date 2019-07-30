by Sarah Chorey

Aaron London, owner of the lauded veggie-centric restaurant, AL's Place, is taking the basic daytime diet of sandos, salads, and sides from mundane to must-have at his new AL's Deli, on the corner of 18th and Guerrero in the Mission.

After a few successful years in upscale dining, the restaurateur—whose initials are A.L., get it?—is mixing it up with a fast-casual spot blending Californian ingredients into Jewish deli classics and some Israeli street food for no-rules, good, affordable food.

Diving into London's menu, you'll find a bit of everything: shawarma spiced chicken, smokey brisket, crunchy falafel, and a mix of roasted eggplant and cauliflower, all of which can become pita sandwiches or bountiful green salads. There's a menu section dedicated to "crispy, crunchy things" (all of which you must order) like herby fries, stuffed potato latkes, and corn dog bites with a twist. Chicken soup, small salads, and hummus round out the offering.

The ideas and flavors stem from London's childhood, when smoked meats and deli runs permeated his time spent between Montreal and Sonoma.