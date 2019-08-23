Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Traci Des Jardins's Petrale Sole with Braised Celery Root and Roasted Beets



This was one of the original Jardinière recipes when we opened in 1997. The bright, sweet acidity of the Meyer lemon, combined with the floral, earthy beets and celery root makes for a lovely, light fall preparation.

It remains, to this day, one of my favorite dishes.

Petrale Sole with Olive Oil Braised Celery Root and Roasted Beets

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 bunch baby gold beets

1 bunch baby chioggia beets

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and Pepper

½ cup white wine

¼ cup vegetable stock

1 bulb celery root, cleaned with skin removed and cut into 2-inch long batonnets

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

Six 6-oz. portions of petrale sole or any white fleshed fish, such as halibut, sole or bass

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

Juice and zest of one Meyer lemon

1 bunch chervil, washed, leaves picked

1 bunch tarragon, picked and lightly chopped

1 bunch chives, finely minced

Celery root and beets instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Place the beets on a sheet of foil large enough to fully enclose them, drizzle with the olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Wrap the beets securely in the foil, and place on a sheet pan. Cook until tender throughout, about 35-45 minutes. Allow to cool, then peel and halve or quarter, depending on size. Set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, reduce the white wine until almost completely evaporated. Carefully add the vegetable stock; remove from the heat and set aside. Heat a saute pan over medium heat and add 4 tablespoons of the extra-virgin olive oil. Add the celery root; sweat, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes. Add the stock and wine mixture; cover and cook over medium-low heat until the celery root is tender, about 6-8 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Sole Instructions: