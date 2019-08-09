Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Preeti Mistry's Chumpchi's Channa with Eggs & Sausage
Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Preeti Mistry's Chumpchi's Channa with Eggs & Sausage

Bay Area Bites

Photos: Vic Chin, Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco, Words & Recipe: Preeti Mistry

This dish is named after my wife, Ann, whose nickname is Chumpchi. In Gujarati, chumpchi literally means “spoon”, but the slang definition describes a person that is a little cheeky, and even a little pushy—but still operates within the bounds of good intention.

The dish itself embodies a lot of what my lovely wife seeks in a hearty brunch—warm, spicy black chickpeas, pork sausage, and runny egg yolks. Like a chumpchi, this dish is almost over the top but errs on the side of soul-satisfying goodness.

Chumpchi's Channa with Eggs & Sausage

Makes 4 servings

Chumpchi’s Channa with Eggs
(Vic Chin)

Garnish:

  • 8 cage-free eggs
  • citrus pickled onions
  • fresh cilantro leaves

Channa

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup black chickpeas
  • 2 tablespoons neutral oil
  • ½ yellow onion, julienned
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Serrano chiles, minced
  • ¼  cup Garam Masala
  • ½ cup tomato paste
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon salt

Instructions:

  1. Soak chickpeas in cold water at room temperature for at least 6 hours, or ideally overnight. Drain well.
  2. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat until oil is hot  (about 1 minute).
  3. Add the onion and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onions begin to soften (about 3 minutes).
  4. Add the garlic, ginger and chiles. Continue cooking for two minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Add the masala and tomato paste. Continue cooking for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  6. Add the water and stir well to fully incorporate the ingredients and to scrape bits from the bottom of the pan.  
  7. Add chickpeas and adjust heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the chickpeas are tender (about 30 minutes).

Sausage

Ingredients:

  • ½ pound ground pork
  • ¼ cup packed cilantro, roughly chopped
  • 1 tablespoon neutral oil
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, minced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon toasted cumin seeds

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place an oven-safe rack over a sheet pan and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the ground pork, cilantro, oil, salt, ginger, garlic, and cumin. Mix well.
  3. To taste for seasoning, break off a small piece of sausage and fry in a small sauté pan. Taste and add more salt if needed.
  4. Divide the sausage mixture into 12 equal-sized pieces and form into small patties. 
  5. Place sausage patties on the prepared sheet pan rack, and bake until meat is cooked all the way through (about 10-15 minutes).

Seasoned Yogurt

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • ¼ teaspoon toasted cumin powder
  • ¼  teaspoon Indian red chili powder

Instructions:

To Serve:

  1. Heat a medium size non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add eggs, two at a time, and fry until whites are set but yolks are still runny.
  2. Spoon warm channa into 4 shallow bowls and top each with 2 sunny-side up eggs. Nestle 3 hot sausage patties next to the eggs.
  3. Garnish with the seasoned yogurt, pickled onions and cilantro. Serve immediately.
Chef Preeti Mistry with her Chumpchi’s Channa with Eggs
(Vic Chin)

