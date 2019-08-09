Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Preeti Mistry's Chumpchi's Channa with Eggs & Sausage

Photos: Vic Chin, Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco, Words & Recipe: Preeti Mistry
This dish is named after my wife, Ann, whose nickname is Chumpchi. In Gujarati, chumpchi literally means “spoon”, but the slang definition describes a person that is a little cheeky, and even a little pushy—but still operates within the bounds of good intention.
The dish itself embodies a lot of what my lovely wife seeks in a hearty brunch—warm, spicy black chickpeas, pork sausage, and runny egg yolks. Like a chumpchi, this dish is almost over the top but errs on the side of soul-satisfying goodness.
Chumpchi's Channa with Eggs & Sausage
Makes 4 servings
Garnish:
- 8 cage-free eggs
- citrus pickled onions
- fresh cilantro leaves
Channa
Ingredients:
- 1 cup black chickpeas
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil
- ½ yellow onion, julienned
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon Serrano chiles, minced
- ¼ cup Garam Masala
- ½ cup tomato paste
- 4 cups water
- 1 tablespoon salt
Instructions:
- Soak chickpeas in cold water at room temperature for at least 6 hours, or ideally overnight. Drain well.
- Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat until oil is hot (about 1 minute).
- Add the onion and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onions begin to soften (about 3 minutes).
- Add the garlic, ginger and chiles. Continue cooking for two minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the masala and tomato paste. Continue cooking for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the water and stir well to fully incorporate the ingredients and to scrape bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Add chickpeas and adjust heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the chickpeas are tender (about 30 minutes).
Sausage
Ingredients:
- ½ pound ground pork
- ¼ cup packed cilantro, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon toasted cumin seeds
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Place an oven-safe rack over a sheet pan and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the ground pork, cilantro, oil, salt, ginger, garlic, and cumin. Mix well.
- To taste for seasoning, break off a small piece of sausage and fry in a small sauté pan. Taste and add more salt if needed.
- Divide the sausage mixture into 12 equal-sized pieces and form into small patties.
- Place sausage patties on the prepared sheet pan rack, and bake until meat is cooked all the way through (about 10-15 minutes).
Seasoned Yogurt
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- ¼ teaspoon toasted cumin powder
- ¼ teaspoon Indian red chili powder
Instructions: