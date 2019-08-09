Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Preeti Mistry's Chumpchi's Channa with Eggs & Sausage

Photos: Vic Chin, Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco, Words & Recipe: Preeti Mistry

This dish is named after my wife, Ann, whose nickname is Chumpchi. In Gujarati, chumpchi literally means “spoon”, but the slang definition describes a person that is a little cheeky, and even a little pushy—but still operates within the bounds of good intention.

The dish itself embodies a lot of what my lovely wife seeks in a hearty brunch—warm, spicy black chickpeas, pork sausage, and runny egg yolks. Like a chumpchi, this dish is almost over the top but errs on the side of soul-satisfying goodness.

Chumpchi's Channa with Eggs & Sausage

Makes 4 servings

Garnish:

8 cage-free eggs

citrus pickled onions

fresh cilantro leaves

Channa

Ingredients:

1 cup black chickpeas

2 tablespoons neutral oil

½ yellow onion, julienned

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 teaspoon Serrano chiles, minced

¼ cup Garam Masala

½ cup tomato paste

4 cups water

1 tablespoon salt

Instructions:

Soak chickpeas in cold water at room temperature for at least 6 hours, or ideally overnight. Drain well. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat until oil is hot (about 1 minute). Add the onion and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onions begin to soften (about 3 minutes). Add the garlic, ginger and chiles. Continue cooking for two minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the masala and tomato paste. Continue cooking for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the water and stir well to fully incorporate the ingredients and to scrape bits from the bottom of the pan. Add chickpeas and adjust heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the chickpeas are tender (about 30 minutes).

Sausage

Ingredients:

½ pound ground pork

¼ cup packed cilantro, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon neutral oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon toasted cumin seeds

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place an oven-safe rack over a sheet pan and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the ground pork, cilantro, oil, salt, ginger, garlic, and cumin. Mix well. To taste for seasoning, break off a small piece of sausage and fry in a small sauté pan. Taste and add more salt if needed. Divide the sausage mixture into 12 equal-sized pieces and form into small patties. Place sausage patties on the prepared sheet pan rack, and bake until meat is cooked all the way through (about 10-15 minutes).

Seasoned Yogurt

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yogurt

¼ teaspoon toasted cumin powder

¼ teaspoon Indian red chili powder

Instructions: