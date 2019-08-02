More Celebrity Chefs Recipes
Photos: Vic Chin, Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco, Words & Recipe: Preeti Mistry
Dungeness crab season is a big deal in the Bay Area. It usually starts right before Thanksgiving and runs until March. Crab is a popular dish on holiday tables—its limited availability only makes it more special. In my opinion, Dungeness crab rivals New England lobster in terms of taste, texture, and sheer size.
A shout out for my absolute favorite seafood restaurant in Mumbai—Mahesh Mahesh Lunch Home—where I always order their fresh crab.
Ginger Chile Dungeness Crab
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 Dungeness crabs, cooked and cleaned
- ½ pound unsalted butter
- 1 cup fresh curry leaves
- ¼ cup ginger, minced
- ¼ cup garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 teaspoon Indian red chili powder
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 1 lemon, cut in wedges
- ½ cup cilantro
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Break the crab into pieces: snap off the legs and quarter the body using a large chef’s knife. Set aside.
- Heat a large casserole dish over medium heat; add the butter and cook until melted.
- Add the curry leaves, ginger, and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally until the curry leaves crisp and the ginger and garlic begin to brown (about 5 minutes).
- Stir in the salt and chili powder, then add the wine and cook until the alcohol burns off (about 5 minutes).
- Add the crab to the butter mixture and toss to coat well.
- Transfer the casserole dish to the oven and cook 15 minutes, stirring well mid-way through the cooking.
- Garnish with the lemon wedges and cilantro leaves. Serve hot with crusty bread.
