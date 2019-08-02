

Photos: Vic Chin, Video: Vic Chin and Peter Ruocco, Words & Recipe: Preeti Mistry

Dungeness crab season is a big deal in the Bay Area. It usually starts right before Thanksgiving and runs until March. Crab is a popular dish on holiday tables—its limited availability only makes it more special. In my opinion, Dungeness crab rivals New England lobster in terms of taste, texture, and sheer size.

A shout out for my absolute favorite seafood restaurant in Mumbai—Mahesh Mahesh Lunch Home—where I always order their fresh crab.

Ginger Chile Dungeness Crab

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 Dungeness crabs, cooked and cleaned

½ pound unsalted butter

1 cup fresh curry leaves

¼ cup ginger, minced

¼ cup garlic, minced

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon Indian red chili powder

¼ cup dry white wine

1 lemon, cut in wedges

½ cup cilantro

Instructions: