This spring vegetable recipe yields products that are particularly beautiful if they are arranged and pickled in the jar. Depending on the variety of mushrooms, they can be exotic, delicious and quite a novelty. They can also be made with common brown mushrooms—both will create a delightful treat.

In this recipe, I use verjus, the not-yet-fermented grape juice used to make wine. Its flavor is highly acidic but less sharp and harsh than vinegar and more wine-friendly. If you cannot find verjus, champagne vinegar can also be used.

Quick Pickled Spring Mushrooms and Vegetables

Makes about 2 quarts

Ingredients:

¼ cup champagne vinegar

1 cup red verjus

1 cup water

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1 small red onion, julienned

1 bulb fennel, julienned

2 carrots, peeled and cut into ⅛ inch slices

1 bunch tarragon, leaves picked

½ cup flat leaf parsley leaves

1 pound mushrooms (Chanterelles, Morels, Oyster, Crimini, Cinnamon Cap, or a mixture)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt

Instructions: