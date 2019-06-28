Celebrity Chefs Recipes: Traci Des Jardins's Quick Pickled Spring Mushrooms and Vegetables
This spring vegetable recipe yields products that are particularly beautiful if they are arranged and pickled in the jar. Depending on the variety of mushrooms, they can be exotic, delicious and quite a novelty. They can also be made with common brown mushrooms—both will create a delightful treat.
In this recipe, I use verjus, the not-yet-fermented grape juice used to make wine. Its flavor is highly acidic but less sharp and harsh than vinegar and more wine-friendly. If you cannot find verjus, champagne vinegar can also be used.
Quick Pickled Spring Mushrooms and Vegetables
Makes about 2 quarts
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup champagne vinegar
- 1 cup red verjus
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 small red onion, julienned
- 1 bulb fennel, julienned
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into ⅛ inch slices
- 1 bunch tarragon, leaves picked
- ½ cup flat leaf parsley leaves
- 1 pound mushrooms (Chanterelles, Morels, Oyster, Crimini, Cinnamon Cap, or a mixture)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt
Instructions:
- Bring the vinegar, water, spices and verjus to a boil. Add sliced fennel, onion, carrots and add salt to taste. Set aside to cool slightly.
- In a sauté pan, sear the mushrooms in a high smoke point oil (grapeseed, canola, etc.) for about two minutes, or until they have a little color. If using morel mushrooms, cook for 5 minutes and season with a pinch of salt.
- Place the mushrooms in a bowl. Pour the vegetable-vinegar mixture over and let sit for at least a half hour.
- When slightly cool add parsley leaves and tarragon.
- Store for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. If canned properly, pickles can be stored in the pantry indefinitely.
