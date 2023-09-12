Novelist and Blogger Cory Doctorow Pens a Manual for Destroying Big Tech

Doctorow shows how such laws have let HP and Epson make us purchase overpriced printer ink. They’re what let auto dealerships and John Deere elbow independent mechanics out of the car and tractor repair business.

And they’re what discourage the kind of reverse-engineering that allows competitors to create products that can seamlessly converse with, say, Facebook Messenger or Apple’s iMessage.

Imagine if you could chat online with all your friends, nevermind which messenger service, operating system or device they use. Such a world actually existed — this grizzled tech journalist can attest — before Generation Z landed in maternity wards.

A few apps such as Pidgin still cling to that model of open-platform engineering. It’s enabled by what’s called “interoperability,” something the European Union is demanding Big Tech revert to next year under its Digital Markets Act.

Back in the day “if you had an account on Yahoo Messenger, AIM and Skype, Pidgin could let you manage them all from one app.” And it had its own super-secure encryption to protect your digital interactions from prying eyes.