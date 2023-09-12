How to Plan for Hardly Strictly, Golden Gate Park's Free Music Festival

With today’s concert prices and Ticketmaster fees, a free festival that’s been going strong for more than two decades is truly a gift. Hardly Strictly returns to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Sept. 29–Oct. 1 with a 73-artist lineup that spans bluegrass, country, folk, R&B and more.

The fourth and final phase of the lineup was announced today. Highlights include multifaceted singer and author Valerie June, legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris, rock ‘n’ roll pianist Neal Francis, alt-rockers Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, a City Lights poetry showcase with Tongo Eisen-Martin, Kim Addonizio and Evan Kennedy, veteran soul singer Bettye LaVette and much more.

There’s no RSVP requirement for this year’s Hardly Strictly, but concert-goers are required to go into the park through four designated entrances: JFK Drive and Transverse Drive, Fulton Street and 30th Avenue, JFK Drive and 36th Avenue and South Polo Field. Clear bags and backpacks are recommended for faster entry, and all attendees will be required to go through security checkpoints and metal detectors.

Hardly Strictly is an all-ages event. Picnic blankets, low chairs and small, soft-backed coolers are allowed, and so is beer and wine (no hard liquor or glass containers, though). Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be for sale inside the park, and free water refill stations will be available between the Banjo Stage and Arrow Meadow. For the complete lineup and festival guidelines, check out the Hardly Strictly website.