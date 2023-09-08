Hayao Miyazaki Invites Moviegoers to Dream With Him One Last Time

“Doesn’t an elderly person deluding themself that they’re still capable, despite their geriatric forgetfulness, prove that they’re past their best?” he adds. “You bet it does.”

The title of Miyazaki’s latest is Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikeru Ka? in Japanese, which translates as How Do You Live? It comes from Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel, on which the movie is loosely based. In one of his few public comments, Miyazaki was asked if his film would supply any answers to that question.

“I am making this movie because I do not have the answer,” Miyazaki told The New York Times in 2021.

What may surprise some is that while there’s much wisdom and reflection in The Boy and Heron, it’s just as infinitely imaginative as Miyazaki’s earlier films — a dazzling odyssey in the vivid mold Spirited Away. It’s both the wistful swan song of a great filmmaker and the boundless work of an ever-young creative mind.

The main character is Mahito Maki (voiced by Soma Santoki), a 12-year-old boy who, in the film’s opening WWII-set scenes, loses his mother in a Tokyo hospital fire. It’s not long after that his father marries Mahito’s mother’s sister (Yoshino Kimura) and, on the country estate they have moved to, Mahito’s bitter and grief-filled life is interrupted by a gray heron (Masaki Suda) that won’t leave him alone.

Not unlike Satsuki and Mei of My Neighbor Totoro, Mahito is led down a wooded path and into an enchanted realm entered through a stone tower built by Mahito’s grand-uncle. We are again, invited into a dizzyingly colorful otherworldly fantasy of Miyazaki’s making. It may be rife with metaphor — for nature, for grief, for healing — but it also exists in the pure and unfiltered dimension of dream.