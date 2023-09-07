KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Do List

3 Parties For Your Oakland Pride Weekend

Nastia Voynovskaya
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

two colorfully dressed drag performers pose for the camera while people fill the street behind them at a drag festival
Mama Celeste and Beatrix Lahaine, founders of Oaklash, pose at 2022's festival.  (Fred Rowe)

We in the Bay Area are fortunate in that we get to celebrate pride twice: first in late June at the extravaganza that is SF Pride, and three months later in Oakland for another weekend of revelry.

More low-key and less corporate, Oakland Pride offers a parade and festival on Sept. 10 with headliner Deborah Cox, plus support from ballroom legend Kevin Aviance (who was recently sampled by Beyoncé), singer and drag performer Ada Vox, rapper Kidd Ken and singers Saturn Risin9 and Vincint.

All weekend, the Town will light up with events that celebrate the ingenuity of our local queer and trans artists. Gather your posse of girls, gays and theys — here are three events for your party radar.

We Run This: Oakland Pride Block Party

Sept. 8, 5 p.m.–2 a.m.
15th and Franklin Streets, Oakland
Pay what you can

Oaklash is about much more than a good wig reveal or lip sync. As the drag festival has grown into a community pillar since it emerged in 2018, it has repeatedly shown its commitment to disability rights and racial justice. The Oaklash crew is taking over 15th and Franklin Streets with DJs, queer vendors and ASL-interpreted drag performances curated by King Lotus Boy, who was recently crowned winner of the San Francisco Drag King Contest. Performers include Harddeep Singh, Miss Bea Haven, Iman, Piss E Sissy and Stinky Pink.

A.B.L.U.N.T. Presents Gorgeous Rave

Sept. 9, 10 p.m.
Brix
$20 before 11 p.m., $25 after

Sponsored

A.B.L.U.N.T. was one of the first parties for queer women of color in the ’90s, and it has recently reemerged as a platform for cutting-edge, genre-bending DJs from the Bay and beyond. DJs Him Hun, Neurokill, Ghostmilk, EDGESLAYER, Honeybear, On.Mommas, Blossom, Gloamy Dawn, Black2Brown, De Alma and Twink 2 Death will be behind the decks at Brix, and a secret after-party announcement is forthcoming.

Femme World

Sept. 10, 3 p.m.
Crybaby
Free before 4 p.m., $15 after

Thanks to Barbie, we all now have hot pink in our closets. It’s a perfect wardrobe choice for Femme World, a party celebrating feminine rappers and pop stars. With DJs Emelle, climaxXx, Ivy and CYBERSP1C3 behind the decks, the party promises danceable mixes that include artists like pop star Kim Petras, experimental producer SOPHIE, “Lipstick Lover” hitmaker Janelle Monáe and more. (Full disclosure: I DJed at Crybaby for another party in May.)