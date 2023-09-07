3 Parties For Your Oakland Pride Weekend

We in the Bay Area are fortunate in that we get to celebrate pride twice: first in late June at the extravaganza that is SF Pride, and three months later in Oakland for another weekend of revelry.

More low-key and less corporate, Oakland Pride offers a parade and festival on Sept. 10 with headliner Deborah Cox, plus support from ballroom legend Kevin Aviance (who was recently sampled by Beyoncé), singer and drag performer Ada Vox, rapper Kidd Ken and singers Saturn Risin9 and Vincint.

All weekend, the Town will light up with events that celebrate the ingenuity of our local queer and trans artists. Gather your posse of girls, gays and theys — here are three events for your party radar.

Sept. 8, 5 p.m.–2 a.m.

15th and Franklin Streets, Oakland

Pay what you can

Oaklash is about much more than a good wig reveal or lip sync. As the drag festival has grown into a community pillar since it emerged in 2018, it has repeatedly shown its commitment to disability rights and racial justice. The Oaklash crew is taking over 15th and Franklin Streets with DJs, queer vendors and ASL-interpreted drag performances curated by King Lotus Boy, who was recently crowned winner of the San Francisco Drag King Contest. Performers include Harddeep Singh, Miss Bea Haven, Iman, Piss E Sissy and Stinky Pink.

Sept. 9, 10 p.m.

Brix

$20 before 11 p.m., $25 after