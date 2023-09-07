The ‘Soul Train’ Musical Explodes With Talent, Despite Following the Formula

While dance is the star of the show, it’s the story of Cornelius itself that compels. As time marches forward, Cornelius finds his influence slipping away, his abilities to serve as kingmaker giving way to new genres like rap and New Jack Swing. Finding ways for an old soul man to interact with the uncompromising power of Public Enemy or the visceral smoldering of “My Prerogative” (a scalding number that garnered a standing ovation) pushes Cornelius deeper into a King Lear-like tragedy.

The show is not without its flaws. Based on the tried-and-true formula that many jukebox musicals follow, Hippest Trip doesn’t break any new ground. Many elements of the blueprint are instantly recognizable, including problems introduced and solved with glaring rapidity. While songs like the Five Stairsteps’ “O-o-h Child” and Al Green’s “Tired of Being Alone” weave into the storyline, the majority of its big numbers, despite talent overflowing from the stage, are in the service of nostalgia.

Amber Iman, as brilliant a musical theater performer as they come, plays a role that feels underdeveloped. And Angela Birchett, as the ill-fated Delores, seems as if she was given minimal stage directions which probably say something like, “stand here and sing sadly.”

The show finds more success when it barrels down and dives deeply into what made Cornelius the man he was, Darrington passionately channeling the weight of Cornelius on his powerful shoulders. Cornelius invokes figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Fred Hampton, the Last Poets and the Black Arts Movement in too-brief passing mentions that nonetheless signify his place among them.

There are plenty of historical figures that come along and change the world, and Cornelius is on the short list of those who have. Coming out of the explosive images and harmful media depictions of Black people in the 1960s, it was Cornelius and his vision that put a people on his back in the 1970s and beyond, showcasing the beauty of Black culture and self-expression, providing agency and careers to massively talented artists.

The brilliant multi-hyphenate Gil Scott-Heron, who makes brief appearances in Hippest Trip, was incorrect about one small detail – every Saturday morning for 35 years, the revolution of Don Cornelius was most certainly televised.

‘Hippest Trip: The Soul Train Musical runs through Oct. 8, 2023, at the Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco. Details here.