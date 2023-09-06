Professa Gabel’s Laidback Flow Shines on ‘The Bay Lebowski’

Gabel’s career goal — “hella albums!” — is clear. Thanks to his relentless work ethic, the 28-year-old artist ascended from freestyling in Dolores Park to collaborating with some of his biggest influences. But his ninth, most recent solo project, The Bay Lebowski, released in June, stems from a newfound confidence to accept that sometimes less is more, and to be present in the musical moment.
“It’s one of my first times where I’m a little more unfiltered and talking shit, like I do in my real life,” Gabel says. “A lot of my music before has been like, ‘I have to do the best job… I need to talk about important stuff. It has to sound smart and shit like that.’ I kinda let go all that.”
Like any good hip-hop record that plays well at parties, The Bay Lebowski is upbeat and relatable, and affirms what makes life worth living for Professa Gabel: catching flights and vibes. “Rhymin’, spliffs, coffee, hotels,” he elaborates.
The album isn’t a direct homage to the classic Cohen Brothers film like the 2010 release by Souls of Mischief’s Opio. But Gabel’s airy attitude is certainly Lebowski-esque, and his cool, calm, collected mic skills lend themselves to portraying his own version of The Dude. He spits at his own relaxed pace in a tone that’s soft yet authoritative, inviting audiences to listen closely as he arrives at clarity.
The album ties together Gabel’s discography thus far, and sets the stage for his next level. “You want to contribute to the era that you’re in,” he says of finding his place in hip-hop, “and make your mark in that era.”
Professa Gabel pushes himself to a multi-hyphenate level because it’s in his blood: He’s the grandson of actress and radio and TV host Arlene Francis and writer-director-producer Martin Gabel. His background is in the family tradition of stage acting. He studied at Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (SOTA), and fans may have spotted his recent scene in the web comedy series Rent Check. He’s a performer, and rap just happens to be his primary medium.
“I love rapping on stage because it’s not easier than acting in a play, but it’s freer,” says Professa Gabel. “I’m controlling the play.”
The Bay Lebowski is at least four years in the making. The project is solely produced by Adeyemi, who’s worked with Bay Area standout La Doña and shepherded the Frisco Daze compilation of up-and-coming San Francisco rap talent. Adeyemi and Professa Gabel go way back. When they first collaborated on a track for Stunnaman02’s 2018 debut album, “Sto Open,” it opened up possibilities in Gabel’s mind.
“It was more of a slap, but I was still spitting on it, still doing my fuckin’ lyrical shit on a slap,” he recalls. “Oh, I can do that.”
Adeyemi knows Gabel’s strengths and aspirations. His production creates space for the MC to unwind and sync up with the music, not lead with his words over a beat. “You’re an instrument in the band,” Professa Gabel tells himself. “You’re not giving a speech.”
From the opening track, “Katsu,” there’s a levity that props up The Bay Lebowski as the summer album to play on repeat. “Zip Not a Eighth Flow” is a trademark Bay Area hip-hop ode to Mary Jane. On “Bussdown Pasta,” Gabel and Stunnaman02 craft an anthem for Italian food lovers everywhere, and “Gold Taurus” with EaSWay celebrates stunting in a rental car.
The record also contains Gabel’s thoughtful reflections on our changing times. On the introspective relationship track “Hooked,” he rhymes: “I can’t pass blunts because corona and shit / I don’t even ask once / just go roll you a spliff.”
Throughout all the roadwork to build his career, Professa Gabel embraced a mantra with mentor, friend and Opening Act podcast co-host, Equipto: “Ten flights” is their shorthand for pushing their art from old haunts to new avenues. (Ten Flights is also the name of Gabel’s record label.)
Equipto texted KQED he’s “very proud” of how far Professa Gabel has progressed, describing The Bay Lebowski as “feel-good Bay music with some introspective rhymes and creative techniques. Dope raps, dope beats, dope hooks.”
“PG’s future is to keep elevating as an MC,” Equipto says. “I’m sure that will naturally take him to other interests he’ll excel at as well.”
Professa Gabel isn’t slowing down, and is already plotting his next moves: On Sept. 23, fans who bought The Bay Lebowski for the full $25 price on Bandcamp will be invited to a catered, private event at a secret location. And we’re not done discussing The Bay Lebowski when Gabel confirms his next record Niche Hors d’Oeuvres drops on Sept. 28.
“It’s kinda like taking ecstasy with no come down,” Professa Gabel says of his momentum. “It’s very exciting, enlightening, and it’s not bad for you.”
