Professa Gabel’s Laidback Flow Shines on ‘The Bay Lebowski’

The album isn’t a direct homage to the classic Cohen Brothers film like the 2010 release by Souls of Mischief’s Opio. But Gabel’s airy attitude is certainly Lebowski-esque, and his cool, calm, collected mic skills lend themselves to portraying his own version of The Dude. He spits at his own relaxed pace in a tone that’s soft yet authoritative, inviting audiences to listen closely as he arrives at clarity.

The album ties together Gabel’s discography thus far, and sets the stage for his next level. “You want to contribute to the era that you’re in,” he says of finding his place in hip-hop, “and make your mark in that era.”

Professa Gabel pushes himself to a multi-hyphenate level because it’s in his blood: He’s the grandson of actress and radio and TV host Arlene Francis and writer-director-producer Martin Gabel. His background is in the family tradition of stage acting. He studied at Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts (SOTA), and fans may have spotted his recent scene in the web comedy series Rent Check. He’s a performer, and rap just happens to be his primary medium.

“I love rapping on stage because it’s not easier than acting in a play, but it’s freer,” says Professa Gabel. “I’m controlling the play.”

The Bay Lebowski is at least four years in the making. The project is solely produced by Adeyemi, who’s worked with Bay Area standout La Doña and shepherded the Frisco Daze compilation of up-and-coming San Francisco rap talent. Adeyemi and Professa Gabel go way back. When they first collaborated on a track for Stunnaman02’s 2018 debut album, “Sto Open,” it opened up possibilities in Gabel’s mind.

“It was more of a slap, but I was still spitting on it, still doing my fuckin’ lyrical shit on a slap,” he recalls. “Oh, I can do that.”

Adeyemi knows Gabel’s strengths and aspirations. His production creates space for the MC to unwind and sync up with the music, not lead with his words over a beat. “You’re an instrument in the band,” Professa Gabel tells himself. “You’re not giving a speech.”

From the opening track, “Katsu,” there’s a levity that props up The Bay Lebowski as the summer album to play on repeat. “Zip Not a Eighth Flow” is a trademark Bay Area hip-hop ode to Mary Jane. On “Bussdown Pasta,” Gabel and Stunnaman02 craft an anthem for Italian food lovers everywhere, and “Gold Taurus” with EaSWay celebrates stunting in a rental car.

The record also contains Gabel’s thoughtful reflections on our changing times. On the introspective relationship track “Hooked,” he rhymes: “I can’t pass blunts because corona and shit / I don’t even ask once / just go roll you a spliff.”