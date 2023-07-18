Remembering André Watts, the American Pianist Who Opened Doors of Possibility

Watts died last week of prostate cancer at age 77. He was a legend, from the star-is-born launch of his career in 1963 when Leonard Bernstein presented him at age 16 with the New York Philharmonic to his long presence as one of the most beloved American artists of his generation. As a kid, it all looked so glamorous and exciting — the fairytale origin story, the old-school Romantic virtuosity, the awards and accolades, the autograph-seekers. Back then, I had no clue about the reality of a life in music, how much it tests you, demands endless devotion and determination. And I didn’t know how lonely it is to be the only brown person on the stage. I know that now.

Like me, Watts was mixed: Black father, white mother. Reading interviews and articles from early in his career, I realize that he was no more able to sidestep the minefields of race than anyone else in 20th century America. He told The Christian Science Monitor in 1982: “When I was young, I was in the peculiar position with my school chums of not being white and not being Black either. Somehow I didn’t fit in very well at all.” And in a New York Times profile from 1971, I find this cringe-worthy description: “Depending upon mood and lighting, Watts is capable of appearing as variously as an austere mulatto dominating one of man’s most exclusive professions, a wistful pa’san surveying some Mediterranean terrace, or a bookish adolescent confronting his bar mitzvah.” Granted, times (and language) have changed since 1971, but my own identity has been similarly debated as I’ve navigated an industry that’s found me “exotic” and hard to place.