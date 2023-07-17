Endometriosis, a Painful, Often Overlooked Disease, Gets Attention in a New Film

It’s important to understand that if a patient has endometriosis, hormonal medications don’t actually treat the disease, says Iris Orbuch, an endometriosis specialist who appears in the film. “We’re using the same medicines that have been around for about 30 years. They don’t make endometriosis go away, they don’t melt endometriosis,” Orbuch said in the film. “But the side effects are probably worse than the benefits that the women are receiving from the medicine.”

Patients interviewed for the film describe side effects including brittle teeth, hot flashes, depression and “PMS on steroids, on crack, on cocaine, and every possible stimulant.”

3. A hysterectomy won’t cure endometriosis. Neither will pregnancy

“Over 100,000 hysterectomies are performed every year for the disease and … most are unnecessary,” says Heather Guidone, surgical program director at the Center for Endometriosis Care in Atlanta, Ga. Another common myth is that if a person with endometriosis gets pregnant, their symptoms won’t return after their cycle resumes.

Guidone says the idea that both these false notions are based on an outdated theory that says if you stop periods, the disease goes away. A study of endometriosis patients who had hysterectomies and took painkillers showed no reduction in the amount of opioid and non-opioid painkillers prescribed in the three years after surgery.

Why? One theory about the origin of endometriosis is that it’s the result of retrograde menstruation — meaning that during menstruation, some of the shed uterine lining travels through the fallopian tubes and implants in places where it shouldn’t be. People who ascribe to this theory think hysterectomy would help but still is not a cure.

But other surgeons like David Redwine, who also appears in the film, point to evidence that endometriosis tissue actually appears during embryonic development. And so removing the uterus wouldn’t affect that tissue that’s been there since birth.

A hysterectomy is, however, the definitive treatment for adenomyosis — a disease where tissue from the uterine lining invades the muscle wall of the uterus. Adenomyosis also causes painful menstruation and infertility, and many patients have both conditions.

4. Endometriosis is responsible for up to 50% of infertility,

Another of the film’s subjects is Kyung Jeon-Miranda, a Brooklyn-based artist whose paintings, featured in Below the Belt, reflect her struggles with fertility and longing for motherhood. Jeon says she was told in her early twenties that she’d never be able to conceive. But at 39, she and her husband are trying for a baby.

Endometriosis can negatively impact fertility in several ways including distorting the anatomy of the pelvis, causing scarring on the fallopian tubes and ovaries, changing the hormonal environment, and altering the functioning of the immune system. Surgery to remove endometriosis and fertility treatments may increase the likelihood of a successful pregnancy.

5. Most surgeons are doing endometriosis surgery wrong

Below the Belt subject Laura Cone, 28, of Saskatchewan, Canada, had four surgeries with general OB/GYNs. But her condition kept deteriorating, impacting her ability to drive and run her business. Laura’s doctors had performed ablation — where an instrument is used to incinerate visible endometriosis tissue.

While ablation is the most common type of endometriosis surgery, it misses tissue hidden from the naked eye. Like Cone, many patients return for repeat ablations after their symptoms resume.