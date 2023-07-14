The Story Behind Barbenheimer, the Summer’s Most Online Movie Showdown

There is an unspoken code of conduct: Never badmouth another studio’s film, publicly at least. This is partly decorum, especially when it comes to “box office showdowns” which all will say are a creation of the press and sideline spectators. But it’s also rooted in some truth: The conventional thinking is that having eyes on one movie is good for other movies — you see their posters and trailers and on some level everyone benefits.

And social media has allowed movie stars to get in on the game, too. Following reports that Cruise was irked the latest Mission: Impossible was going to lose its IMAX screens to Oppenheimer after only a week, Cruise posted photos of himself and director Christopher McQuarrie standing in front of posters for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie and Oppenheimer, holding tickets for each.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. These are just a few that we can’t wait to see on the big screen,” Cruise’s Instagram caption read.

The official accounts for Indiana Jones, Barbie and Oppenheimer responded with supportive notes. Gerwig and Robbie even followed with a similar photo series a few days later, which the official Oppenheimer Instagram account reposted in its stories. Charged with playing Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy told the AP at his movie’s London premiere that “of course” he’d be seeing Barbie. The sporting cross-promotion between four studios — Universal, Warner Bros., Disney and Paramount — is something the film business has not quite seen before.

“Not only is Tom Cruise the biggest box office star in the world, but he’s also an incredible ambassador for the movie theater, for the movie theater experience and boosting other movies,” Dergarabedian said. “And that collegial atmosphere within the framework of what is seen as the very competitive box office derby is kind of a nice thing.”

Still, everyone likes a No. 1 debut, and both Barbie and Oppenheimer reportedly carry $100 million production price tags (not including the millions spent on marketing). As far as box office tracking goes, Barbie has it in the bag with forecasts showing that it could open above $90 million in North America. Oppenheimer meanwhile is tracking in the $40 million range. Then there’s the wild card of Mission: Impossible 7’s second weekend, which could snag second place.

Still even with a second- or third-place start, Oppenheimer could be destined for a long, steady, profitable run into awards season. Adult audiences for R-rated movies are not often the ones who pack theaters the first weekend.