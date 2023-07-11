Oakland-Based Filmmaker Cheryl Dunye Advises: 'Put Yourself Out Where You Belong'

Growing up in Philadelphia, Cheryl Dunye says she was fascinated by the stories reflected in her mother’s scrapbook photos. She studied filmmaking in college and graduate school but didn’t see people who looked like her on screen.

Dunye changed that with her 1996 debut, The Watermelon Woman. It is the first feature-length film written and directed by a Black lesbian. In it, Dunye plays a fictionalized version of her 25-year-old self, a video store clerk aspiring to become a filmmaker. In her off hours, she watches films from the 1930s and ’40s with Black actresses such as Hattie McDaniel and Louise Beavers. However, they’re often relegated to racially stereotyped roles; some aren’t even listed in the credits.

Cheryl decides to make a documentary about an actress who’d been typecast as a mammy in a movie called Plantation Memories and credited as “the watermelon woman.” Her quest mirrored that of the real life Dunye, who says archival records about Black actresses of that era were hard to come by. Even then, she often came up empty-handed.

In the film, Cheryl reconstructs the actress’ story through personal photos, home movies, and the memories of those who knew her. We learn that Fae Richards, like Cheryl, was from Philadelphia. She had a fraught relationship with the white female director of Plantation Memories. Her acting career stymied by racism, Faye later found lasting love with a Black woman named June. In a letter written from her hospital bed at the end of her life, June encourages Cheryl to “make our history before we are all dead and gone.”