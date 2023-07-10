The Cut Outdoor Cinema Lives Up to Pandemic Promises of Accessible Moviegoing

It was another Friday night out at the movies with a few noticeable differences. As I adjusted the tilt on my deck chair, a spotted mutt in a purple harness paced anxiously nearby, waiting for its human to return with hot popcorn. As the movie began, planes regularly crossed the skyline, pulling my attention away from the film ever so briefly. About halfway through the screening, the moon crept out from behind a glass tower.

The Cut Outdoor Cinema opened in 2022 to seemingly little fanfare. In the same area as new pickleball courts, soccer pitches, and an outdoor gym, the cinema occupies a dedicated parcel of the former temporary Transbay Terminal, now dubbed The Crossing. With a bright 23-foot LED screen and noise-canceling headphones to keep viewers focused on the feature presentation, distractions common in indoor theaters — folks whisper-chatting, smartphone screens lit up by mid-movie texting — don’t even register here. The only major intrusion can be the sound system at the neighboring beer garden — that, and a good dog passing in an aisle.

I’d expected to enjoy the experience, especially as a person seeking safe entertainment options in a time when pandemic protections have been stripped from basically all public areas. But it wasn’t until I settled in to watch Clueless on a recent evening that I realized how an outdoor cinema set up on a repurposed SoMa square feels like a necessarily inventive and radically inclusive space. I only regret that it took me so long to discover this delightful new option.

An outdoor cinema is the exact sort of creative, accessible venue I’d optimistically hoped would emerge — and remain — as a safer alternative to indoor spaces with poor ventilation, given all we’ve ostensibly learned about preventable airborne illness in the past few years. Located just two blocks from the bay, the breeziness and ability to spread out from other moviegoers is a benefit, not a drawback. It’s part of a flat-surface plaza, accessible for folks using mobility aids or with wheeled conveyances like strollers.

The moviegoing logistics are as straightforward as they are charming. When buying a ticket, moviegoers choose their seating type — a canvas sling chair or Big Joe bean bag — and large blankets are free to borrow at the venue for cooler evenings. Warm hats are for sale in the adorable red “Concessiontainer,” along with snacks, soda and adult beverages from Monarch. (Like any other theater, no food or drink from outside the venue is allowed.) All are welcome, including babies and on-leash pets. Cash is not accepted. Tickets are priced per show, typically $16.75 for a deck chair or $26.75 for a bean bag and popcorn, plus Eventbrite fees. Monthly passes for unlimited access sell for just $29.99.