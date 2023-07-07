‘The League’ Joyfully Reframes the Heyday of Black Baseball

Everybody knows that baseball — the dominant sport in America for two-thirds of the 20th century — excluded Black players from its major leagues for decades, from the turn of the century until Jackie Robinson broke through in 1947. In most tellings, Negro League stars like Buck O’Neill, Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige are tragic figures: They were robbed of the opportunity to compete against Joe DiMaggio, et al, and to join the firmament of household names on the sports pages, in the record books and at Cooperstown.

A parallel history of baseball from a Black point of view, Sam Pollard’s fleet-footed, feature-length The League offers a perspective that acknowledges segregation and racism — yet is closer to a house party than a lament. Meshing the recollections of numerous players and Negro League umpire Bob Motley (who died in 2017), a wealth of splendid vintage footage and interviews with young Black historians, it’s a solid double in the gap that fans of the game will enjoy even more than devotees of American social history.

The League is not as kinetic and enthralling as the prolific Pollard’s recent Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me (2017) or last year’s Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power. But that likely comes down to the episodic, pass-the-baton nature of the Negro Leagues’ evolution.

In the leadoff spot is Andrew “Rube” Foster, a crafty Black pitcher whom New York Giants manager John McGraw reportedly hired to secretly teach future Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson the fadeaway (a.k.a. screwball). Foster became an innovative manager and owner of the Chicago American Giants, where he pioneered an aggressive style of play built on speed, base-running and squeeze bunts (in contrast to the Major Leagues’ love affair with Babe Ruth’s home run jogs).

Foster’s biggest contribution, though, was persuading fellow Midwest team owners to form the Negro National League in 1920. Another group formed the Eastern Colored League in 1923, and the winners of the two leagues met in the first “colored” World Series the following year.

Organized Black baseball created rivalries and birthed stars. Off the field, the effects were even more significant: Black communities proudly embraced their teams to such a degree that churches moved their Sunday services up an hour in deference to highly anticipated games. Meanwhile, the teams hired hundreds of ticket-takers, vendors and ushers, fueling the local economy.

Foster was disabled by gas poisoning in a hotel accident. His 1930 death, combined with the Great Depression, doomed the Negro National League. Pittsburgh Crawfords owner Gus Greenlee launched the second iteration in 1933, the same year he signed the likable catcher Joshua Gibson.