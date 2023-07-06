Unspeakably Stinky: A Corpse Flower is Blooming at SF’s Conservatory of Flowers

His own description of the corpse flower’s perfume:

The way I describe it is it smells like if you took your teenager’s dirty laundry and you put it in a big black garbage bag, and then you added in some hamburger meat, maybe some fish, a little garlic and some parmesan cheese. And you left that by the side of the road on a very hot desert day for about 24 hours. And then you came back to it. That’s not even exaggerating. That is really what the smell was.

On why the corpse flower has evolved to smell this rank:

There are insects out there that really like the smell of rotting flesh or other fetid or rotting odors. And those insects can pollinate plants. There are several plants that utilize this strategy of using rotting flesh odors that humans find repulsive to attract a bunch of insects who actually love that smell.

On the public reaction to the bloom:

This is like the rock star plant of the plant world. It’s kind of like a panda if you were in a zoo. It’s amazing, people come from all over the place. We had one bloom about 18 months ago and a guy saw it on the webcam in Texas and immediately got in his car so that he could make it for the blooming. And he drove day and night and got to San Diego 14 hours later. This plant really brings out people, and for a smell that’s so putrid and disgusting for human beings, somehow we’re still pretty attracted to it.

Want the full scoop on this stink? Hit the play button at the top of the page.



So, what now?

If you’re local to either establishment and want to catch the tail end of the bloom, you better head out quickly; the flowers will continue to droop from here on out.

And if you were hoping to catch that signature stench, Novy says better luck next time: “At this point in the blooming cycle, it’s done with its formal flowering. The flowers have done their work and so it doesn’t have that much of a smell. There’s some residual, but the real pungent punch typically comes in the evening, early morning on the first and second nights of flowering.”