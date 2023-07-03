An Orson Welles Film Was Horribly Edited — Will Cinematic Justice Finally Be Done?

Welles, who had already adapted the novel for radio, wanted to tell a timeless story about Americans buffeted by unsettling new technology and economic decline through the fortunes of a small town’s richest family. He was given a princely budget and built an entire mansion with moveable walls for filming. But costs kept mounting and RKO studio executives disliked the film’s dark take on American aristocracy, especially in the jingoistic era before World War II.

“The studio took his 131-minute version of The Magnificent Ambersons. They cut it down to 88 minutes,” says Ray Kelly, who runs the Orson Welles fansite Wellesnet. “Not only that, they took out the ending, which was rather bleak, and replaced it with a very Hollywood happy ending that doesn’t seem to fit the mood of the film in total.”

All in all, Kelly says, only 13 scenes out of 73 were left untouched. And despite all the studio’s re-editing and the unconvincing happy ending, The Magnificent Ambersons was still a massive flop. RKO burned its silver nitrate negatives to salvage the silver and make space to store other movies.

“So Welles’ version has been lost to history,” Kelly says.

Not so fast, says filmmaker Brian Rose. “Fortunately, the film is remarkably well-documented for a film that was so badly altered,” he says. “There is quite a lot that can be inferred from the surviving materials.”

So that’s what he’s doing, using animation and voice actors to fill the gaps.