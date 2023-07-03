'It's Not Over Yet': Artists Work to Keep Iran's Protests in View

Art in major cities and globally “has awakened people about the struggle in Iran and kept them engaged with the ongoing fight of the Iranian people even when it stopped making headlines and the U.S. media largely stopped covering it,” said Persis Karim, director of the Center for Iranian Diaspora Studies at San Francisco State University.

It has become an important vehicle to show what people in Iran are enduring, said Karim. She believes social media, particularly Instagram, has made Iranian art more accessible online. She highlighted MOZAIK’s digital exhibitions as a significant example of collaboration between the diaspora around the world and local artists in Iran.

“It’s not a revolution,” she said. “It’s a revolutionary movement, and it’s not over yet.”

‘This wall is like my dream’

The wall at 14th and U Streets in what is known as D.C.’s Harlem has already been vandalized twice, and Pradel is planning to repaint it.

For Farazad, who was born in Iran and had to leave when she was just 15 months old, everything about this wall is deeply personal.

Like the current revolution in Iran, this art has brought people together in ways she had never seen before, she said.

“There were two times in my life when I was really proud of myself,” she said. “One was when my daughter was born. The second time was that evening when we finished painting the wall.”

Since her family left Iran in 1979, Farazad has never been able to return.

“This wall is like my dream,” she said. “I want to be able to go to Iran one day, not in shackles, not caged. I am raising a little girl to be a strong woman. I want all those little girls to have the same opportunities as my daughter does in America. And they don’t.”

Street art from Tehran to D.C.

Iranians have always used art to protest and communicate their ideas, said Mina M. Jafari, a Washington, D.C.-born Iranian American artist.

Since the protests last year, Jafari has noticed that Iranian art is moving out of the galleries and museums and onto the streets.

In Iran many artists don’t have the luxury of exhibiting their work privately and they are constantly policed and censored, she said. So now they produce visual and performing art pieces literally in the street and at small community events.