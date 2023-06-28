Who Wants to Be a Game Show Host? These Days, You Already Have to Be Famous

Now, so is Sajak. He has a handful of other entries on his resume, disc jockey (many of his ilk also got their start in radio) and television weatherman among them. But he was 35 years old when he started hosting Wheel of Fortune and will be 77 when he leaves next year. He’ll be forever known for standing onstage at the wheel, with Vanna White at the board.

“He’s kind of the last of the old school,” said Adam Nedeff, author and researcher for the National Archive of Game Show History at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

Game shows were once shown live, or taped with hardly any interruptions, so the skill of an experienced broadcaster used to those conditions was prized, Nedeff said. Dick Clark would need it when taping 10 episodes of The 10,000 Pyramid in a day.

Trebek similarly had a strong pedigree of television hosting, much of it in Canada, before he became host of Jeopardy!.

Where’s the pipeline now?

Game shows were once a mainstay of daytime broadcast television, the land of the unhip, but are much less common today. The Game Show Network and Buzzr exist on cable for aficionados, but are heavy on reruns of the classics.

And, let’s be honest, who watches, anyway? To create interest in game shows these days, producers look for a name. That makes actors, comics or other celebrities attractive to front these shows (some of which have nevertheless been canceled) — people like Drew Carey (The Price Is Right), Howie Mandel (Deal or No Deal), Meredith Vieira (Who Wants to be a Millionaire?), Wayne Brady (Let’s Make a Deal), Steve Harvey (Family Feud), Alec Baldwin (Match Game), Michael Strahan (The $100,000 Pyramid) and Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!). Ken Jennings wasn’t an actor, but any fan of Jeopardy! knew who he was.

“We have a generation of stars who grew up watching game shows,” Nedeff said. “We have just reached a point where nobody sees any shame in hosting a game show.”

No one considers a game show low-rent anymore.

And why should they?

Seriously. Trebek would tape two weeks’ worth of shows over two days. There’s only 52 weeks a year, and that didn’t count the show’s vacation periods, for a salary most of us couldn’t conceive of.