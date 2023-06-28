An Original Princess Leia Dress Found in an Attic Could Be Yours — for as Much as $2M

The tone-setting dress helped its designer, John Mollo, win the Oscar for best costume design at the 50th annual Academy Awards in March 1978.

Referred to as Princess Leia’s ceremonial gown, the floor-sweeping frock is made of slim-fitting silk and adorned with a single silver-plated belt.

It’s in the senator’s signature color (white), but, notably, features a scooped neckline and empire waist, which leave it less conservative than the hooded, roomy garments Leia wears for most of the franchise.

(That excludes the gold bikini get-up, trademarked as “Slave Leia,” that’d come to define her later character transformation. The fact that the arguably more iconic look only sold for $96,000 in 2015 underscores the significance of the ceremonial gown.)

The original production had only a humble budget of $11 million, which may be why the costume team made just one single version of the ceremonial gown for filming and photos.

Those involved with the film thought that the piece had been destroyed alongside the original sets — until word got out that it was intact, collecting dust in a London attic.

The dress, long thought to be gone, was swiped from the set and stored in an attic

A crew member had swiped the dress from the burn pile, according to Alinger.

“It was 10 or 12 years ago that we first became aware of the piece,” he added. “It was such a moment when we first learned of this and then, ultimately, when the Star Wars fandom learned that this piece still existed.”

Professional textile conservators conducted a “meticulous, museum-caliber” restoration of the garment, according to its auction description. It took a total of eight months for teams to remove the dust that had accumulated on the gown and patch tiny holes that’d appeared in the fabric’s fragile areas.