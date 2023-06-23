'The Bear' Deftly Turns the 'CORNER!' Into Season 2

Think of, for instance, when Marlon Brando played Superman’s father in the Christopher Reeve Superman movie. (Stay with me.) The character of Jor-El needs to be big, important, indelible, the kind of person who could potentially bestow a superhuman upon Earth. So no matter what you think of the long and fairly ponderous Krypton sequence, it makes perfect sense that it’s Marlon Brando. If it were just Some Actor, would it really work the same way? It’s a fiction that actors ever really disappear into roles (with very rare exceptions). They bring with them your sense of who they are, and they hit additional notes just by being accompanied by their own history. (See: casting Tom Hanks as “Sully” Sullenberger, the hero pilot, which did half the work in establishing Sullenberger as an outsize good-doer.)

When you watch The Bear and you watch these performances, ask yourself whether the effect would be the same if it were a character actor you didn’t recognize. Not because there’s anything lacking in the skills of character actors, who make enormous contributions to this season of The Bear, the last season of The Bear, and television generally. But with these particular characters, as you watch, think about what it accomplishes to cast a familiar face rather than one that asks the audience to start from scratch.

This season also finds the right balance between sticking with what works and immediately pushing the story forward. At the end of last season, we saw that Carmy and Sydney intended to close The Beef and open a new restaurant called The Bear. This season is … well, I was about to say it’s the Build-The-Bear Workshop, but I wouldn’t do that to you. It is, however, the story of building something new, and the focus on the new place means the show retains some of The Beef’s high pressure and hard work, but moves those rhythms to a very different process — the process of creating a restaurant rather than running one.

In doing so, The Bear dispenses with any fantasy that just because Carmy’s staff is talented and capable, they could instantly pivot from a sandwich shop to fine dining without any adjustments. It respects the fact that they would need to develop some different skills — some of the ones that Carmy brought with him last season before he learned to master sandwich-shop life from them. We’ve seen Carmy barge into Richie’s world; we now see what might happen if Richie were transported into Carmy’s world. It makes use of the same complex characters and the same deeply developed relationships, but it also shakes up the specifics enough that you’d never mistake a scene from this run of episodes for a scene from the last. It was before, and it remains now, a show about work, one that is about training and not just natural genius. People are allowed to fail, sometimes more than once, because learning is not magic; it is repetition, attention and persistence.

I have quibbles here and there — for one, there is a new character who appears as a potential love interest for Carmy who is not as developed as the rest of the characters on the show, which is a regrettably common problem with Potential Love Interest characters. And more than anything, I dearly wish this show were being put out week by week rather than all at once, because it is a perfect candidate for a degree of molecular dissection that, as something dropping all at once, it probably won’t get simply because of the nature of an all-episodes release.