‘Every Body’ Paints an Expansive Portrait of Intersex Beauty and Resilience

Certain documentaries have stuck with me. Especially those about people who’ve survived physical violations only to suffer mental and emotional violations in their fight for justice. I’m thinking of 2012’s The Invisible War, about the handling of sexual assaults in the military, and 2015’s The Hunting Ground, about survivors of on-campus sexual assault. Both left me with a burning pit in my stomach long after the credits rolled.

I was reminded of that sensation while watching the brand new documentary, Every Body. At times, particularly towards its end, the new film — all about the ‘I’ in LGBTQIA — leans hard into themes of hope and optimism. But Every Body’s core does such a good job of explaining the litany of wrongs historically done to American intersex people that a deep sense of injustice is hard to shake off.

At the center of Every Body (directed by Julie Cohen, who was also responsible for 2018’s excellent RBG) are three enormously charismatic and likable intersex folks. There’s Sean Saifa Wall (he/him) who was born with an ambiguous gender, but surgically forced into a female-appearing body in infancy. It was a decision made by doctors to, according to medical notes, “protect [Wall’s] parents’ emotional wellbeing.” Wall is clear here that he felt like a male from day one and has been living with the consequences of that early medical intervention ever since.