Liner Notes: Dr. Angela Wellman and Music Of The Highest Order

In 2005, Dr. Angela Wellman, an acclaimed trombonist, founded the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music. For nearly 20 years, the institution has provided musical lessons for people of all backgrounds, with a specific aim at teaching young African American students.

Earlier this year, Dr. Wellman earned her PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her dissertation focused on the work of the institution she founded two decades ago, diving deep into the ways racism impedes music education for Black students.

Dr. Wellman, a “music education activist,” has a highly decorated resume. She’s a former recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Study Fellowship. She’s been honored with the Cultural Key to the City of Oakland, and earlier this year she was inducted into the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame.

But before all of that, she was a 6th grader in Kansas City, Missouri, learning about an instrument called a trombone. The seeds planted during grade school sprouted while she was a junior college student, as she got paid opportunities to play music in her community through the Comprehensive Employment Training Act (CETA).

Reflecting on what she has accomplished and how she got to where she is today, she can clearly see how it all started with access.





Lightly edited excerpts of my conversation with Dr. Angela Wellman

HARSHAW: As an activist and music educator, you founded the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music. Can you talk to me about what it is?

WELLMAN: People have thought that the Public Conservatory is a jazz school, but it isn’t. It is a school of music of the people. When I founded the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music, it was really to lift up the musical practices and traditions that are eons old that exist here in the Bay Area.

This thing called jazz is an important tradition in the Bay Area. I also saw a real lack of opportunities for young people, particularly to study with master musicians. So that’s what I was interested in and continue to be interested in, really just supplying an access to music to underserved people, particularly Black and brown people.