I don’t mean to complain about either the infrequency or the relatively small portions dished out by this Netflix show — because Black Mirror continues to be among the best anthology TV series ever made. Futuristic technology figures into many of the storylines, so it’s part science fiction. But it’s also wide-ranging enough to tap into other genres and styles. It’s part Outer Limits, part Alfred Hitchcock Presents, part Twilight Zone — the classic one from Rod Serling, not the disappointing recent remake — and completely, delightfully entertaining.

My challenge here is to convey how much I love this new sixth season of Black Mirror without revealing any spoilers about the five individual installments. The show’s executive producers, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, have crafted an environment in which, as with the best anthologies, anything can happen at any time. Characters don’t have to live, because they’re not coming back for a second episode, so any suspense is real, and earned. And Brooker, who wrote four of this season’s episodes and co-wrote the fifth, has doubled down on the unpredictability across the board. This year’s shows can begin with a comic tone but end darkly — or start off as one genre, and lurch unexpectedly into another. And without fail, they’re fun to watch, almost impossible to predict, and equally impossible to forget afterward.