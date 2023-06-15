5 New Mysteries and Thrillers for the Start of Summer

Walters sets her debut amid the glamorous people of Lagos, Nigeria. There “Nigerwife” (a foreign-born woman who marries a Nigerian man) Nicole Oruwari’s life seems as well tended as her hair and skin — until she’s kidnapped, and her Auntie Claudine must step in from England to find out why. Nicole and Claudine both have secrets that will wash up as surely as the tide, but only Claudine can choose whether or not hers will remain hidden. The snap-crackle-pop dialogue is a treat, as is Claudine herself, a dignified woman who never lets encounters with both a modernizing world and a country that confuses her get in the way of doing right by her family.

Hope You Are Satisfied by Tania Malik

Malik (whose Three Bargains got a starred Publishers Weekly review) tells the story of guest workers in 1990 Dubai from the perspective of Riya, a young woman from India whose guide position with Discover Arabia Tours keeps her family back home afloat. Saddam Hussein has just invaded Kuwait, and no one knows what comes next, but even with disaster closing in, Riya and her friends have jobs to do and time to fill — and no chance of ever gaining citizenship in a city filled with money. A sketchy import/export magnate offers Riya the chance to make a killing, but the chance carries a lot of risk. As she processes the choice between tequila shots with her fellow young professionals, Riya begins to understand that the gap between them and the rich vacationers they cater to will never really close.

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak