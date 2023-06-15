5 New Mysteries and Thrillers for the Start of Summer

Mallory’s chance for a new and stable life post-rehab takes a sinister turn when Teddy, her 5-year-old charge, starts drawing creepy scenes of violence that seem to center on his family’s New Jersey house. Rekulak, who has won an Edgar for The Impossible Fortress, works in the supernatural vein of Stephen King and Lauren Beukes, bringing readers close to Mallory’s search through Teddy’s sketches. If this were merely a ghost story it would be enough, especially with Teddy’s imaginary friend Anya in the mix, but Rekulak has the chops to push a bit deeper and make readers think about class distinctions and how they affect the people we believe about things we don’t understand.
The Puzzle Master by Danielle Trussoni
Trussoni’s last novel, The Ancestor, was wholly unexpected, a gothic horror story set in the remotest mountains of Italy. And her new novel, The Puzzle Master, which starts in New York’s Hudson Valley (but ventures far afield), is also wholly unexpected, almost three books in one — but three books blended so seamlessly that readers won’t even notice the author’s sleight of hand in turning what seems to be a book about cryptography into a book about hunting down a priceless artifact into a book about monsters. I’ll stop there so as not to risk spoilers. Mike Brink’s post-traumatic-brain-injury Acquired Savant Syndrome expertise in deciphering codes and puzzles makes him a good choice to help a young woman named Jess who is in prison for murdering her boyfriend. He connects a drawing by Jess to an ancient mystery, and then all bets are off, and your summer beach read is a lock.
The Dissident by Paul Goldberg