Liner Notes: Peace, Love, and Sax With Lidia Rodriguez

Dimming one’s light in the face of haters is not something Lidia Rodriguez knows how to do. Whenever she gets comments from guys about her size or gender, the baritone player is quick to clap back with a joke and prove them wrong. “When I’m playing my bari sax, I feel huge. I feel powerful. I feel seven feet tall. I feel like no one could tell me s**t. Like I feel so good about myself. “

Lidia Rodriguez is a musical force performing and recording across genre. She gets down playing cumbia with La Misa Negra, rocks stages with electronic group Madame Gandhi, and even goes dumb while performing with the Golden State Warriors brass band, the Bay Blue Notes.

Growing up in Mudville a.k.a Stockton, and later attending San Jose State, Lidia says she is a product of public music education. Now, as an educator herself, teaching bilingual music lessons, Lidia is not only training the next generation of musicians but also nurturing students to be self compassionate and authentically themselves.

On this week’s Rightnowish, Lidia Rodriguez talks about the power of showing up as her full self (a queer and Latina saxophonist) in music spaces and her mission to spread the power of “peace, love and sax.”







Below are lightly edited excerpts of my conversation with Lidia Rodriguez.

MEDINA-CADENA: Yeah, the baritone sax is like such a unique instrument. I mean, it’s… for people who don’t know, it’s the biggest of all the saxophones. It’s like… plays the lower notes and it’s actually the heaviest. So like, why were you called to the baritone saxophone?

RODRIGUEZ: I can remember wanting to play it because I actually saw another female. She was playing bari sax while my sister was in a jazz band. And I always thought, Wow, she just sounds so big. Her sound is just so amazing. I always wanted to sound really big. So that was my first inspiration.

MEDINA-CADENA: Is that common within saxophone players to call the baritone, “bari?” I just think that’s such a cute nickname.

RODRIGUEZ: “Bari” sax is super common. And in high school, there was like actually a few of us, a few female bari sax players, and we call ourselves the ‘Bari Babes.’ Which I thought was super cute because it wasn’t very common to have female bari players, but in that one section of our city, of those high schools, it was pretty much only female bari sax players.

I had never seen a male bari sax player in a high school until I started to go to other high schools, like competitions and stuff. So it was almost kind of a club of us until I started to see the real world and notice there’s not a lot of us out there, actually.

RODRIGUEZ: For me, what makes you a bari sax player or what makes you a tenor and alto player if you choose to specialize in one, is the instrument that makes you feel the happiest. It’s the one that you feel like you can produce the best sound, the most controlled sound, the biggest, and even control it as much to get the smallest sound possible. And I just had the biggest skill set in my bari sax.

