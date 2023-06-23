Together, the women will be sharing anecdotes and discussing what the Bay Area punk community was like in its earliest days, as well as examining its influence on later periods of punk and riot grrrl. A slideshow will highlight other female punk artists of the period, as well as fans and figures from the scene. Larson will also expand on the making of Hit Girls and what she learned in the writing, research and interview process.

As Hit Girls emphasizes repeatedly in its pages, the earliest days of punk, particularly in San Francisco, were some of the most open, experimental and beautifully chaotic times for the genre. The combination of Mitchell and Houston’s firsthand experiences with Larson’s expertise is sure to make this a fascinating look back at what made it all so special.

As musician and actress Ann Magnuson wrote so passionately in the foreword to Hit Girls: