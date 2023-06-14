Pain, Beauty and Immortality in ‘Frida y Diego,’ SF Opera’s First Spanish-Language Work

While Rivera wore infidelity like a second skin, “Friduchita” was his true muse. His inspiration on earth, now living more than three years without his wife, is sorely lacking. But his desire to summon Frida as he faces his own mortality, the magic of Dia de los Muertos, and the opportunity to spend 24 hours on earth and see her art once more, all prove too much for both to resist.

The scoring is lush, with seamless poetry from the libretto of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz filling Frank’s compositions deliciously. Conductor Roberto Kalb and his fluid wand are passionate while pulling together such richness from his 60-member orchestra.

But most striking throughout the very tight runtime — action totalling 105 minutes — are the luminescent performances. As Diego Rivera, Alfredo Daza’s superb baritone is an adroit combination of playfulness and regret. His self-deprecation, often referring to his “pot-belly,” lends joviality, making him less fresco muralist icon and more human being.

Scintillating soprano Yaritza Véliz carries much of the responsibility of crafting the story’s magic. She is out-of-this-world as Catrina, the underworld’s soulkeeper. As Catrina, Véliz is a skeletal sight in bronze, commanding with her rules — no touching of a human, because “a caress can cost you the memory of pain.”

The humor and tenderness of the piece comes from countertenor Jake Ingbar, whose artistic spirit of Leonardo greatly desires to return to earth as Greta Garbo. There is a fan who believes Garbo has passed, desiring a spiritual visit, and Leonardo is happy to appease. It is the wisdom and encouragement of Leonardo, along with a chilling set of glimmering vocals, that pushes the story into a new stratosphere. Returning to earth is on Frida’s terms, reminds Leonardo.

Mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack is a gargantuan talent with a goosebump-inducing vocal register, but what provides such a full performance is her presence in the mortal world. Just notice all of her discoveries as the 24 hours on earth commence. She sings with verve when reuniting with her beloved Casa Azul, has her breath taken away while her paintings appear (more eye-popping costumes from Kazan), and accepts what is now her immortality as an artistic icon along with her infinite connection to Diego.

Cruz, who drops morsels of insight about the role of art in our living world, also delivers some critical truths in his shimmering libretto. At one point, Frida asks Diego, “Do they still call me the painter with the brush of agony?”

It is the pain of her life and the legacy of her death that allows both of her lives, whether in a painting or on an opera stage, to flourish.

‘El último sueño de Frida y Diego’ runs through June 30 at San Francisco Opera’s War Memorial Opera House. Tickets and more info here.